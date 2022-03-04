After Poonam Panday claimed being beaten up for loving dogs, Sam Bombay says ‘My wife has all qualities except loyalty'

Poonam Panday's husband and producer Sam Bombay has revealed that he was not the one who initiated violence when tbey were on their honeymoon. Sam Bombay is ready to join Poonam on the reality show Lock Upp if there's a problem. Poonam is one of the participants on the newly-launched reality show. She has been speaking about her abusive relatonship with Sam on the show. Also read: Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey says she got 'brain hemorrhage', Sam Bombay used to hit her for 'loving dogs'

Poonam and Sam had tied the knot in September 2020. Days after their wedding, Poonam had accused Sam of molestation and domestic violence. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Explaining her side of the story, Sam told ETimes in an interview, "Like I said, assault comes in various forms. And as I said, several men are suffering from this and at some point a man will snap. Whatever happened between us, I wasn't the one who initiated."

Sam has claimed that both of them are madly in love with each other but won't patch up because both have their own egos. He said, “She is my wife. Maybe she hasn't taken the saat pheras seriously but as I told you, I have. Whenever she comes back to me, my heart will be open,” but adds, “there is one problem. My wife has all the qualities except loyalty. So until and unless I get that.”

Recently, during her conversation with co-contestant Kaaranvir Bohra on Lock Upp, Poonam had talked about not being allowed to touch her phone in her own house and had also hinted at how Sam would drink from morning to night. She had told Kaaranvir, "If I love my dog and sleep with them, he would say I love my dogs more than him. What kind of statement is that? Why should I get f**** beaten up for loving my dogs? Is that a reason to get a brain haemorrhage? Because I have one."

