Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey says she got 'brain hemorrhage', Sam Bombay used to hit her for 'loving dogs'

Poonam Pandey has said that she once suffered brain hemorrhage when her ex-husband Sam Bombay physically assaulted her. She was talking to co-contestant Karanvir Bohra on the new reality show Lock Upp. Poonam filed a case of domestic violence against Sam, just weeks after marrying him in 2020. (Also read: Poonam Pandey: ‘I accept I started controversies when I wasn’t getting job’)

On the second episode of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, Karanvir asked Poonam if she loved Sam Bombay when she was with him. She then told him that he once beat her so much that it caused her brain haemorrhage. "Yes, I did and I don’t hate him right now, I just don’t like him, I dislike him." She added that he broke her heart and said, "Who likes to get beaten up. I had like four floors of house, private garden, private terrace, I had everything. I had a big house. If I am in one room, I am not allowed to be in that room. He would ask me why are you in that room, would force me to be with him in the room he wanted. When I would tell him that I wanted some time with myself, some fresh air, I wasn’t allowed. I was not allowed to take my phone anywhere, and was not allowed to touch my phone in my own house."

She added, "If I love my dog and sleep with them, he would say I love my dogs more than him. What kind of statement is that? Why should I get f**** beaten up for loving my dogs? Is that a reason to get a brain haemorrhage? Because I have one." Poonam also said that she had been living with it for four years, when Karanvir asked how long she had been putting up with it all. Karanvir then said, "Poonam, not just for you but anybody. The first time a man hits you is the time, it is time that it will happen again and again and again."

Poonam added, "It was just for once. My brain injury (she points on the left side of her head) did not heal because he kept beating me on the same spot again and again. I would apply makeup, gloss and laugh in front of everyone, to hide it. I would act very cool in front of everyone. I used to get hit on the same spot again and again."

Payal Rohatgi, who was also present there, asked why Sam hit Poonam but she said she did not want to talk about anyone. However, she soon began talking about his addiction to alcohol. "If a person starts drinking from morning 10 am, till night and in the night there would be nobody around to save us. The staff would get scared, they would leave." Payal wanted to know more but Poonam said she did not want to talk about it. The conversation ended with Karanvir Bohra cheering Poonam on for taking stand for herself. "This is a good start," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON