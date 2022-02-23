Poonam Pandey on accusing Sam Bombay of assault within weeks of their marriage: ‘It was unfortunate, not silly or funny’

Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey opened up about filing a complaint against her estranged husband, filmmaker Sam Bombay, for assault. She said that it was ‘unfortunate’ and added that she is single now.

Poonam and Sam tied the knot in September 2020. Days after their intimate wedding, she accused him of beating her up and claimed that it was a ‘half-murder’. However, she later said that every marriage has its ‘ups and downs’ and patched up with him. Last year, she filed yet another complaint against him for assault.

In an interview with The Times of India, Poonam said, “No woman wants to go through such incidents. I married him but then that happened and it was unfortunate. It is not silly or funny as it sounds. I am single right now and not looking for a companion.”

Last year, Poonam was hospitalised after lodging a complaint against Sam. “A case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face,” the Mumbai Police said, according to ANI.

Poonam is currently gearing up to participate in the ALTBalaji and MX Player reality show Lock Upp, which marks actor Kangana Ranaut’s debut as a host as well as her maiden digital project. She is the third confirmed contestant on the show after television actor Nisha Rawal and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

In a statement, Poonam said, “I am super excited to inform everyone that I am a part of the biggest controversial show in India, Lock Upp. I don’t know what will happen in there because whatever I have read and have seen about the show, I have understood that I have to perform a task even for my basic necessities and there is no luxury in this Lock Upp. So I don’t know how I am going to pull this off, but I am nervous and excited at the same time.”

Lock Upp will feature 16 celebrity contestants locked up in a jail-like set-up, fighting for even basic amenities. The show will begin streaming on February 27.

