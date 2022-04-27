Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde plants a kiss on Munawar Faruqui's cheek, he says lipstick mark 'toh aise he rahega'. Watch

In a promo clip from the upcoming episode of Lock Upp, Saisha Shinde was seen giving a peck on her co-contestant Munawar Faruqui's cheek. She later asks him to clean the lipstick mark from his cheek but Munawar says ‘yeh aise he rahega (I will keep it like this).’ In the earlier episode of Lock Upp, contestants met their close friends and families. Also Read: Lock Upp's Saisha Shinde jealous of Anjali Arora: 'I don't like it when she holds Munawar Faruqui's hand'

In the video, Munawar is seen talking to Prince Narula. Saisha then joins them and says, “Dimag toh jal ke bhusa ho gaya hai (Your brain has burnt and turned into straw).” Munawar corrects her “Jal ke bhusa nahi hota hai jal ke raakh hota hai (It's called ash and not straw after it burns).”

Saisha then holds Munawar's face and kisses him on his cheek and gives him a big lipstick mark. She then says, "Ja saaf kar ke aaja (Go and clean it)" Munawar says, “Nahi yeh toh rahega. Yeh toh aise he rahega (No, I am not going to remove it. It's gonna stay like this).” Looking at the mark, Prince says, “Pappi nahi pappa diya hai (It's the biggest kiss).” Munawar then looks at the mirror and says, “Pathhar mara hai kya? Tennis ball hai? (It looks like you threw a stone or a ball at me)” to which Saisha replies, “Abhi mere lips bade hain toh mein kya karun (My lips are big. What can I do about it)?”

Saisha had earlier expressed her crush on Munawar several times on the show. Last month Saisha was eliminated from the show after an argument with show host Kangana, but after almost a week, she made her comeback in the show. Also Read: Saisha Shinde returns to Lock Upp after apologising to Kangana Ranaut, dances to 'Bole Kangana'

A few days after her elimination, in an interview, Saisha expressed her crush on Munawar. She told Indian Express, “The time when he started to pull my leg, and I did that in return, that’s when it all started for me. Those moments, those little innocent ones, made me feel like a teenager in love. I have never experienced that as I was Swapnil back then. The way Munna treated me made me literally feel like I was 16. It made me feel like a little girl, a woman, and it was beautiful. It became something else for me, but he didn’t have the same feelings."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON