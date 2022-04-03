Saisha Shinde returns to Lock Upp after apologising to Kangana Ranaut, dances to 'Bole Kangana'

In the upcoming episode of Lock Upp, host Kangana Ranaut will be seen welcoming back contestant Saisha Shinde, who got eliminated from the show last week. Saisha's exit from the reality show happened after she got into a heated argument with Kangana. After refusing to apologise to Kangana Ranaut, Saisha left the show. She later penned an apology note for Kangana and her fans on social media. (Also Read: Lock Upp's Saisha Shinde says Munawar Faruqui made her feel like a teenager in love: 'I have never experienced that')

In a promo clip shared by AltBalaji, a voice recording of Saisha saying Munawar Faruqui's name can be heard. Munawar then smiles and Kangana says, “Munawar you are blushing. When Saisha was leaving, she was crying but you were crying even more. You were like, ‘Saisha apologize to Kangana, don't go like this,’ I thought what kind of a deep connection is this. I felt good.” Munawar smiles and says, “She wanted to stay on this show badly.” Kangana replies, “If you want I can fulfil your wish.”

In another promo video from the upcoming episode, Saisha can be seen coming back and dancing to Bole Chudiyan Bole Kangana. She then smiles and yells, “Mein sab bhool gayi. I can't believe I am back (I forgot everything. I can't believe I am back).”

Saisha was eliminated from the show after Kangana bashed her and Kaaranvir Bohra for their rude behaviour in the jail. However, Saisha lost her calm and said that she will not apologize to Kangana for her behaviour. She said, “If you want me to apologise to you, I can't because I don't think I'm wrong. If there're contestants, there's host…” Kangana then said that there are 50 other people who want to be a contestant on the show and asked her to leave. Saisha replied, "You can bring them here then." (Also Read: Saisha Shinde apologizes to Kangana Ranaut after getting eliminated from Lock Upp: 'Take me back...')

Saisha later penned a long note on Instagram, apologising to Kangana and saying that she wants to return to the show. A part of her Instagram post read, “Eventually I ended up disrespecting you … and for that I’m sorry cause all I wanted was to be a version of you as you had said right in the beginning that the winner of the show should be a reflection of YOU. My mom has always taught me to accept when you are wrong and don’t feel shy to ask for forgiveness .. cause asking for an apology only makes you learn from your mistakes! I hope you bring me back on the show and let me show you what I’m truly capable of.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON