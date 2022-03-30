Lock Upp: Sangram Singh says a tantrik told Payal Rohatgi that he was not right for her

Sangram Singh has opened up on Payal Rohatgi's encounter with a tantrik. During a task on the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Payal had revealed that she once got a "vashikaran puja" done in a bid to boost her career. Sangram has now shared what the tantrik said about him, how the wrestler "closed the chapter". (Also read: Lock Upp day 30 written updates: Poonam cries, Azma-Zeeshan fight)

During the weekend episode, Payal chose to save herself from eviction by revealing one of her secrets. She said that she met a tantrik who promised success in her career if she would get a tantrik puja performed. Host Kangana Ranaut had also joked about Payal's fiance, Sangram and said he might be wondering if he genuinely loves Payal or is it just the effect of the puja.

Talking to Times Of India, Sangram Singh said, "Payal was introduced to a fake tantrik by an elderly relative. He had assured Payal that if she does this puja, all her work will be done. Just give him the names of those production houses, 'and you will start getting calls from there'. He also talked about me. He said that this man is not right for you. When I met that supposed tantrik by mistake, I told him that ‘You do not know your future, how do you predict others’. I closed that tantrik chapter then and there," shared Sangram.

The wrestler also said that Payal did not believe in such things but simply took an advice from a relative. "Payal does not believe in all these things but because an elder relative advised her, she felt it would work for her. She believes in faith and not superstition today. And we have been together for more than 11 years. If you work hard, no one can stop you from growing in life. She was naive and got swayed by someone at that point," he added.

Payal had said on the show, “I don’t think any educated women, woman or professional think that one should do the puja to take their career forward. I did the puja in Delhi via a priest. It was a vashikaran puja. I did vashikaran to save my career. It's a different matter that it didn't help me at all. It was for the producer with whom I wanted to work. I have not told anyone about this.”

