Lock Upp day 30 written updates: Poonam Pandey cries, Azma Fallah and Zeeshan Khan call each other 'piece of sh**'

On Tuesday's episode of Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey was seen crying over her own health, lamenting the fact that she could not do some tasks related to exercises. Zeeshan Khan and Azma Fallah also got into an argument which ended with both caling each other a 'piece of sh**'. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui says Katrina Kaif left him heartbroken, fans say 'you got me')

When guards asked each team to score by burning calories, Vinit Kakkar and Ali Mercchant started the task. Other Lock Upp contestants also joined in after some time. However, Payal Rohatgi spotted Poonam Pandey crying in the bathroom area. Payal asked her to get some rest but Poonam told her, "Why is this happening to me. I hate myself (that I have this health issue). I am an athelete and I cannot do it!"

Later, Zeeshan wanted to sleep but Azma wanted to chat with Nisha Rawal in the bed area. When Azma did not listen to his requests to step out of the bedroom so everyone else could speak, Zeeshan picked up his pillow and blanket and left the barrack to sleep outside. Soon, he returned reallising that it was against the rules.

When Azma continued to disturb him, Zeeshan went and slept near the door, on the floor. Azma said, "Please Zeeshan comee back. We will talk softly, you will not be disturbed." But Zeeshan did not want to listen to her at all. Azma then told Nisha, "I think he does not know yet, I will have to make it clear to him in my style. "

Zeeshan then slept in the corridor. "What does he think of himself. Should we keep him on our heads just because he played for the team?" Azma asked Nisha. When Munawar and Anjali asked Azma to stop irritating Zeeshan, Azma told them, "I know he has done the task or whatever. What should I do ? I cannot sleep."

Zeeshan asked Anjali to stop her drama but she said that it was him who abused her. She claimed that he said, "She has been talking rubbish since morning. Beh******." Zeeshan denied the allegations and Nisha also said she did not hear him say any abusive words. Zeeshan then called her a "piece of sh**" and she replied, "You may be a piece of sh**. That is how you look like. Ise to mai baad me theek karungi (I will teach him a lesson later)."

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan entered the show recently and Azma is also a new entry on the show.

