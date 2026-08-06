Exclusive | Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra calls out selective hypocrisy of inmates: ‘Sab ekdum jhund mein aa jaate the’

Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of Lock Upp Season 1 on Netflix. She survived the captive reality show for six weeks and ultimately triumphed over Shivangi Joshi in the finale. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times after winning the show, Shreya talked in detail about her time inside the house where she felt cornered by the inmates, and even wanted to leave the show at one point.

‘It was mentally very exhausting’

Shreya Kalra shared her experience of surviving the show for six weeks.

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Shreya was slammed by the rest of the contestants for revealing Akanksha Chamola's secret about being bisexual. Then, she had a huge fight with Akanksha Choudhary over touching her face, which escalated in a rather bitter manner. Shreya shares how those were some of the most difficult days inside the show. She says, “It was mentally very exhausting. I had to shout multiple times that I had done nothing wrong, and when I did make a mistake, I apologised to people. I am not some goddess, I accept my mistakes on the show. But the others would stop talking to me, corner me. But I have taken accountability for that and I have apologised also. But they did not give me a chance to be a better person.

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{{^usCountry}} "Achanak se sab ekdum jhund mein aa jaate thhe. Main kehna bhi nahi chahti thi but it was bullying to a certain point (They would suddenly come at me as a team. I didn't want to say it out loud but it was bullying). I can fight with everyone, but come one at a time! If you are coming together I would not be able to hear them and it would look as if the two people are attacking me. Because if they are coming at me in a group then how will I talk? I need them to come one by one.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Achanak se sab ekdum jhund mein aa jaate thhe. Main kehna bhi nahi chahti thi but it was bullying to a certain point (They would suddenly come at me as a team. I didn't want to say it out loud but it was bullying). I can fight with everyone, but come one at a time! If you are coming together I would not be able to hear them and it would look as if the two people are attacking me. Because if they are coming at me in a group then how will I talk? I need them to come one by one.” {{/usCountry}}

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‘Kuch bhi kar rahi hoon toh mujhpe chillaya jaa raha hain’

She went on to add, “Aur agar aapke dost galat kar rahe hain, Akanksha Choudhary ya Yogesh Rawat, toh aap unko samjha rahe ho aur benefit of doubt de rahe ho toh woh benefit of doubt mujhe kyu nahi hai (If your friends Akanksha and Yogesh are wrong then they get benefit of doubt then why not give the same for me)? I am being shouted at, given abuses, laughed at, targeted. I found that selective hypocrisy of them that their friends are always right and if some other person does the same, attack them. I found that very wrong!”

On her fight with Akanksha Choudhary which was not aired on the show

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Shreya also revealed that there was another big fight with Akanksha Choudhary which was cut out from the episode. She detailed, “Apart from this, I had another big breakdown when I fought with Akanksha Chaudhary again during the honey task that was not shown in the show. I was in such a state that I wanted to be out of the house. The things that were happening inside the house had made me believe that these people will turn me insane."

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Shreya acknowledged that the secret reveal of Akanksha Chamola was not right but added that she did it as part of the game at the end of the day. “Then there was the big secret reveal that I did of Akanksha Chamola, which was part of the game. We had to reveal each other's secret if we get it somehow. I know that was not the right way but it was part of the game. The problem was that it was a secret about her sexuality otherwise it was part of the game. You have to protect your secret, it is a lifeline! People can use them against you. In their head they were like, ‘She is an evil person.’ After that no one even gave me the chance to talk or become their friend. So at point, I had a lot of things against me and I had given up in the show. It was Shilpa [Shinde] ji and Madhuri [Grover] ji who supported and motivated me to be part of the show,” she concluded.

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Lock Upp is available to stream on Netflix.