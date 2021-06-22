Loki: Marvel series' TV spot hints at one of Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief's locations

When Loki episode 2 ended, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were introduced to what they presume is Lady Loki. Moments before the credits rolled, Sophia Di Martino unveiled her identity and meddled with the sacred timeline, leaving Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief stunned.

The Asgardian, who had travelled to 2050's Alabama with Mobius (Owen Wilson) and TVA members, couldn't help but follow her into the unknown. While fans have to wait until Loki episode 3 premieres on Wednesday, a teaser of the Marvel series might have revealed one of his upcoming locations.

As reported by ScreenRant, a Loki TV spot was released after the events of the second episode. While the video featured scenes that have already been featured in the initial two episodes, the teaser also featured a scene wherein Loki was seen standing in a gloomy, deserted space. He's seen standing on a wrecked expedition ship. Loki appeared to be visibly lost in the moment.

Though the clip doesn't reveal his exact location, we theorise that Loki might have landed in the timeline wherein the Avengers Tower was destroyed. The tone of the scene in the teaser is similar to the scene of the destroyed Stark Tower seen in the trailer.

However, it is unclear if the scene would feature in the new episode. In the TV spot and trailer, Loki was seen sans his TVA jacket. Whereas when he followed Lady Loki in episode 2, he was still wearing it.

Marvel Studios also recently released the poster of Lady Loki. In the poster, Sophia was seen wearing a cape with horned crown. However, a few eagle-eyed fans noticed that the crown featured a missing horn. The poster has paved the way to the theories that Sophia might not really be Lady Loki but Enchantress. Fans noticed that she was credited as Sylvie, which in the comic books refers to Sylvie Lushton, Enchantress' alter ego.