Made In Heaven season 2: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur to soon return as wedding planners in Zoya Akhtar series

Made in Heaven 2, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will see the entire lead cast – Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi – return for another season of the popular web series. On Thursday, the cast and makers dropped the new poster of Made in Heaven 2. Sharing it on Instagram, Zoya Akhtar wrote, "The weddings, the drama and the chaos are about to get 2X (times) grander." Also read: Made in Heaven season 2 teasers revealed

Made In Heaven season 2 poster

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in a still from Made In Heaven season 1.

Made In Heaven Season 2 will premiere soon on Prime Video. Making the announcement about the eagerly-awaited season 2 of Made In Heaven, Sobhita Dhulipala and the rest of the cast also shared the poster.

It featured a bouquet of dead roses in what appeared to be a ravaged venue for a wedding celebration. Sharing it, actor Arjun Mathur wrote in his Instagram caption, “Life update: prepping for the biggest wedding season.”

Reactions to Made In Heaven 2 poster

Prime Video also shared the poster on Instagram, and wrote, "Can we just take a moment and say, oh, MIH (Made In Heaven) God?!!! Made In Heaven season 2, coming soon.

A fan commented, "Caaanntttt waiiit! After watching this show I thought I won’t be getting married ever unless the match is MADE IN HEAVEN... lol would be watching this season with my husband now hehe."

Another said, "Best thing on the internet today." A person said, "Finally. Years in the making." A comment also read, "How much wait is too much wait?" A similar comment read, "Took you guys forever!" Fans have been waiting to watch the second season of the Emmy-nominated drama for years now.

About Made In Heaven

The first season premiered in 2019 to critical acclaim. It followed two wedding planners and best friends in an almost anthology-like series about different couples, their weddings and relationships.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series showcases the lives of two wedding planners Arjun's Karan and Sobhita's Tara as they navigate through various ups and downs, against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings.

Made In Heaven season 2

Made In Heaven Season 2 is all set to wow the audiences after four years, and promises a deeper exploration of complex relationships, personal struggles and moral dilemmas.

Sobhita and Arjun continue to plan extravagant weddings with Shashank and Shivangi and others. Made In Heaven 2 features the same cast – include Sobhita, Arjun, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi – and some new faces, such as Ishwak Singh and Trinetra.

