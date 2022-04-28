Made in Heaven season 2, Four More Shots season 3 teasers revealed amid loud cheers at Amazon Prime Video India event

At their Amazon Prime Video Presents India event, the streamer revealed the first teasers for the upcoming seasons of their hit series Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please. The new teasers were among an entire slate of over 30 titles revealed at the event in Mumbai. (Also read: Amazon Prime Video sizzle reel shows first glimpses of Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, Naga Chaitanya's Dhoota and more)

Made in Heaven, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will see the entire lead cast return. These include Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi. The first season premiered in 2019 to great critical acclaim. It followed two wedding planner best friends in an almost anthology-like series about different couples, their weddings and relationships.

In the new season's teaser, Sobhita and Arjun continue to plan extravagant weddings with Shashank and Shivangi. New season will also include Shibani Dandekar as one of the brides, who makes her entry on a horse, some luxurious dance sequence, more opulence and drama.

Four More Shots Please will bring back the lead cast of Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. Also returning will be Prateik Babbar and Lisa Ray. A big new entry this season will be Jim Sarbh, who likely plays Bani's trainer from whatever little one could see from the teaser.

The teasers are not being released online but were shown to live audience at the event. The videos are expected to launch over the next few days online.

Other titles that were ‘teased’ at the event include Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, Aparshakti Khurana's Jubilee, Naga Chaitanya's Dhootha, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahad, Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, Patralekha's Gulkanga, Tamannaah Bhatia's Jee Karda, Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan's Hush Hush, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi's Indian Police Force, Tanya Maniktala, Jisshu Sengupta's PI Meena, Aishwarya Rajesh's Suzhal.

