Madhuri Grover says she was hurt by Farah Khan's instigation, reveals truth about Lock Upp's food quality | Interview

The latest contestant to be eliminated from Lock Upp is entrepreneur Madhuri Jain Grover. After being betrayed by her own friends, she eventually sacrificed her place in the competition for Akanksha Choudhary. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Madhuri spoke about Farah Khan repeatedly calling her Shreya Kalra's shadow and also revealed the truth about the quality of food served inside the Lock Upp house.

Madhuri Grover on Farah Khan calling her Shreya Kalra's shadow

Madhuri Jain Grover eliminated from Lock Upp.

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Talking about Farah repeatedly calling her Shreya Kalra's manager and constantly urging her to improve her game, Madhuri said, "I was getting hurt in between as well because I kept wondering, 'What has happened to Farah? Why does she keep saying these things to me?' I'll admit that I was getting hurt. But I also understand that a host's job is to bring out the best in you. She was trying to find something in me that I wasn't able to give to the show. During the first week, I stayed in my shell, and now I realise she was doing the right thing. That's what a good host does. That's Farah's style—she was provoking me from the outside, I got provoked, and then the 'Mata' came out in me. I don't know how that happened, but I ended up saying everything I did. Being called a manager was what provoked me."

Madhuri Grover on living conditions, food quality in Lock Upp

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{{^usCountry}} Pamala Serena and other contestants are often seen complaining about the quality of food and living conditions in Lock Upp. Now Madhuri has revealed the truth, saying, "The living conditions were actually very good. If 'Lock Upp' is ever written in someone's destiny, I would pray that they get this version of Lock Upp and not any other kind. Honestly, the living conditions were so good that many people outside probably can't even afford to live the way we did inside the house. It was very comfortable. In fact, after coming back to Delhi, I felt like, 'Where have I come back to?' The conditions there were excellent. I really don't understand what some of the contestants were expecting. What did they think they were going to get in Lock Upp? Were they expecting a lavish buffet with different cuisines every day? What exactly were they imagining before entering the show?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pamala Serena and other contestants are often seen complaining about the quality of food and living conditions in Lock Upp. Now Madhuri has revealed the truth, saying, "The living conditions were actually very good. If 'Lock Upp' is ever written in someone's destiny, I would pray that they get this version of Lock Upp and not any other kind. Honestly, the living conditions were so good that many people outside probably can't even afford to live the way we did inside the house. It was very comfortable. In fact, after coming back to Delhi, I felt like, 'Where have I come back to?' The conditions there were excellent. I really don't understand what some of the contestants were expecting. What did they think they were going to get in Lock Upp? Were they expecting a lavish buffet with different cuisines every day? What exactly were they imagining before entering the show?" {{/usCountry}}

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She added, "Before I entered Lock Upp, I was having a meal at home and my mother-in-law had made pav bhaji. She kept telling me, 'Eat properly now because you're not going to get all this in jail.' If someone like her understood that, then why didn't the others? I never had any issues with the food because I genuinely like simple home-cooked meals. The dal they served was actually my favourite, and I also liked the palak paneer."

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Madhuri concluded, "The only thing I had a problem with was the porridge because I wasn't used to eating that kind of dalia. That's why I ended up vomiting on the first day. So, I think people need to set their expectations about the food before entering the show. They need to sort that out in advance. In fact, I think Lock Upp teaches you that you have to learn to survive on a simple, limited diet."

Madhuri Grover had a crush on Ram Kapoor?

During the show, Madhuri was often seen asking Ram Kapoor questions about the entertainment industry. Seeing this, several contestants, including Pamela and Dheeraj Dhoopar, teased Ram by suggesting that Madhuri had a crush on him. Reacting to this, Madhuri said, "This came as a surprise. Pamela was just teasing Ram. Ram is a good person, and he and I shared a very good bond. I used to ask him questions about the industry, and he would answer them very patiently. It was a very special bond. Do you think I can have a crush on someone? I laughed a lot."

About Lock Upp

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Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show is streaming on Netflix. The show features several celebrities, including actors Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi and Shilpa Shinde, along with content creators and reality stars such as Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat and Varun Yadav. New episodes stream from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.