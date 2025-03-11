Maheep Kapoor reveals fillers made her look like a clown: ‘Botox is more like ironing’

Maheep Kapoor has confessed that she tried fillers before the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, but the result was far from fabulous. In fact, she jokingly admitted that the fillers made her look like a clown. Also read: Khushi Kapoor on being vocal about getting nose job and lip fillers: ‘Don’t think it's a big deal’ Instead, Maheep shared she feels botox is ‘just amazing’. (Instagram)

She admitted that the experience left a lasting impression, and Maheep has since switched to Botox.

Maheep Kapoor recalls her fillers fiasco

In a conversation with Filmfare, Maheep spoke about her experiences with cosmetic procedures, revealing that she had tried fillers before the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

She said, “I didn’t even know what my backside looks like. Who sees your backside? But I was like ‘Oh God, my hair, my back..I need to workout a little more.’ You see every angle of yourself and suddenly you become aware.... By season 2, I did fillers. And I looked like a clown. It didn’t suit me at all. I had to wait for them to dissolve, settle in. Now they are out of my face, I will never ever do fillers again. I’ve got a round face, they suit certain faces. Just a little bit of advice for women who are thinking of it- always go to a good doctor”.

Instead, Maheep shared she feels botox is ‘just amazing’. “It freshens up your face. Filler is like taking a pump in a flat tyre and you’re pumping. But you get over pumped and you look like a balloon. And botox is more like freezing…ironing.. taking out the wrinkles. I love botox," she added.

More about Maheep

Maheep is known for being outspoken about her personal life. The former model got married to actor Sanjay Kapoor in 1997. They have a daughter named Shanaya and a son named Jahaan. She got popular after appearing in the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with her friends Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey. In the second season, she revealed that she has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.