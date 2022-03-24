Mai trailer: Sakshi Tanwar as a simple mom turns detective to find daughter's killers, will give Aarya, Jalsa flashbacks

Actor Sakshi Tanwar leads Netflix's new original series Mai, the trailer for which was dropped on Thursday. In Mai, Sakshi plays a middle class mother who witnesses the death of her daughter by a speeding truck. The mourning mother discovers that there is more to her daughter's death than meets the eye. The series premieres on April 15. (Also read: Dasvi trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a proud ‘Jat politician’ triggered by Yami Gautam’s IPS officer to finish class 10)

She goes looking for answers, runs into mobsters, takes up jobs as a nurse and bashes in a few skulls with fire extinguishers in the process. More and more clues convince her that her daughter was murdered in cold blood for a secret that many want to hide.

Mai is produced by Karnesh Ssharma of Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia. Others in the cast include Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Seema Pahwa.

Director Atul says about his series, “Since childhood, my mother has woken up before the break of dawn and toiled till she couldn’t keep her eyes open any longer. While dabbling in multiple side-careers, she has lived her entire life for her family, a feature not uncommon to Indian mothers. Just like my mother, despite the many ups and downs in life, Mai too retains her sanctity by shunning the world outside of her family. But, what if her existence were to cross paths with an extremely dire and appalling circumstance?"

"At the heart of the series is the Chaudhary family of two brothers who live in adjacent houses in the same colony, with their spouses and kids. Sheel, our protagonist, is the wife of the younger brother. She lives and breathes for her immediate and extended family, making sure the entire house runs like a well-oiled machine, However, through a bizarre twist of fate and choice, Sheel is thrown deep into the world of crime. The series becomes unusually dramatic, yet extremely relatable, because at least on the outset, she still remains, the same humble, simple mother. Just like my mother. And possibly yours as well! The protagonist of Mai has the maiden name of my own mother, to never forget who Sheel Chaudhary really is. Mai, takes the concept of the homely, caring, traditional Indian mother of popular Indian Television and Hindi cinema and pits it against the true existence of the Machiavellian world out there, forcing her and us to challenge our belief systems.”

Sakshi Tanwar rose to fame as the protagonist Parvati of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki in the early 2000s. She later acted in Dangal with Aamir Khan.

