Mai Twitter review: Sakshi Tanwar's Netflix show is out, fan says 'International Emmys, here she comes'

Television actor Sakshi Tanwar-starrer Mai was released on April 15 on Netflix. The show has received mixed response from viewers on Twitter. While some called the show ‘powerful’ others advised people ‘not to watch it’. Sakshi rose to fame with her Star Plus show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, which aired from 2000 to 2008. Also Read: KGF 2 box office day 1 collection: Yash's film earns ₹134 crore, Hindi version gets ₹54 crore opening

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Mai, Sakshi essays the role of a middle-class mother who witnesses the death of her daughter by a speeding truck. The tragedy pushes the mourning mother to uncover the truth about the death of her daughter.

On Friday, many viewers reviewed the show on Twitter. Calling the show “topnotch,” one person wrote,, “#Mai Review. A Powerful Emotional Drama with a scintillating performance by #SakshiTanwar. @GabbiWamiqa gives another effective performance after #Grahan Screenplay - Top notch. Rating: 4/5”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another person tweeted, “Just started watching and I can definitely say that Sakshi Tanwar should win some award for this. She’s just brilliant. International Emmys, here she comes! #Mai on Netflix.” Another one said, “Mai review: Sakshi Tanwar shines in Netflix series.”

A Twitter reaction on Salshi Tanwar's show Mai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While many gave positive responses, some fans were not happy with the show. One person tweeted, “#Mai is a f--- up storyline. With the worst cast. They plan to make a S2 out of this I’m amazed. Please don’t watch it. You will waste your time. @netflix this was unexpected." The person further wrote, “#Mai is one such series which thinks including baseless abuses ! Some guns and blood will make a good storyline and audience will love it. That's not the case today. The director's failed to recognize this.”

A Twitter reaction on Salshi Tanwar's show Mai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another one complained, “Don't know what's wrong with these OTT directors to simp for these dark colour palettes that hurt the eyes. #mai.”

Earlier, in an interview with Indianexpress.com, Sakshi addressed speculations if Mai was similar to Sridevi's Mom (2017) and Raveena Tandon's Maatr (2017). She said, “Comparisons are always nice as it gives you the feeling that people are talking about your project. I think once they watch the show, they will realise how different it is from these films. It might have a similar one-line concept of a mother avenging her daughter but there’s a lot in Mai beyond that." On being asked about how the series will stand out, she said, “The approach is very real and we have presented the story in a very organic manner. The circumstances are very dramatic but the characters aren’t.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Produced by Karnesh Ssharma of Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia, the upcoming project also stars Seema Pahwa, Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.