‘Main bahut hi nervous tha’: Zaid Darbar was anxious before meeting wife Gauahar Khan's ex Kushal Tandon on Alliance

The first episode of Prime Video's Alliance gave viewers plenty to talk about, but one unexpected meeting stole the spotlight. Actor Gauahar Khan's husband, Zaid Darbar, and her former boyfriend, actor Kushal Tandon, found themselves under the same roof for the first time on television. Even before they exchanged a word, the anticipation around their meeting had viewers hooked, turning the brief interaction into one of the most talked-about moments from the premiere.

Zaid Darbar says he was very nervous

Alliance: Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon's first meeting grabs attention.(Prime Video)

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Zaid Darbar didn't shy away from admitting that he was feeling the pressure before Kushal Tandon entered the Alliance house. Daisy Shah said in the confessional, “I thought there would be fireworks because we have Zaid and Kushal in the house. But, everything was good.”

Speaking in a confessional, Zaid shared that he couldn't stop thinking about how the meeting would go and how everyone would react. He said, “Main bahut hi nervous tha. Dimaag se ke kya hoga, kya nahi hoga, kaun kaise react karega (I was very nervous. In my mind, I kept thinking—what will happen, what won't, how will everyone react)."

Once Kushal walked in, however, the interaction remained polite and composed. Instead of letting the awkwardness take over, Kushal acknowledged Zaid's emotions with empathy. He said, “Zaid is a very gentle boy, but mein uske emotions samajhta hoon (Zaid is a very gentle boy, but I understand his emotions)."

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{{^usCountry}} Zaid married Gauahar Khan in December 2020, and the couple has since been open about their relationship, often sharing moments from their personal life with fans. Gauahar had previously dated Kushal Tandon for several years before the two ended their relationship in 2016. What happened in the premiere episode? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zaid married Gauahar Khan in December 2020, and the couple has since been open about their relationship, often sharing moments from their personal life with fans. Gauahar had previously dated Kushal Tandon for several years before the two ended their relationship in 2016. What happened in the premiere episode? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A series of unexpected decisions, emotional moments and another unpredictable challenge turned the game upside down, reminding contestants that the biggest twist can come from within their own alliance. The premiere episode saw emotions run high after a kitchen disagreement between Mini Mathur and Sabby Suri left Sabby in tears. With the Hunters at the bottom of the leaderboard, the alliance had to nominate one of their own, eventually choosing Sabby after Riva Kishan led the discussion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A series of unexpected decisions, emotional moments and another unpredictable challenge turned the game upside down, reminding contestants that the biggest twist can come from within their own alliance. The premiere episode saw emotions run high after a kitchen disagreement between Mini Mathur and Sabby Suri left Sabby in tears. With the Hunters at the bottom of the leaderboard, the alliance had to nominate one of their own, eventually choosing Sabby after Riva Kishan led the discussion. {{/usCountry}}

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During Alliance's first task, contestants had to strategically deduct points from rival teams. The situation turned tense when Vanshaj Singh asked Kushal Tandon if his team planned to target them. Kushal avoided giving a clear answer, leading to a heated exchange. The argument escalated after Kushal called Vanshaj "beta", with the influencer firing back by calling him "babu"—a remark that clearly didn't sit well with the actor

One of the biggest surprises came when Kushal Tandon decided to put his differences with Vanshaj Singh aside. Pulling him aside for a private conversation, Kushal urged him to stay calm, focus on his own game and not let heated moments define him outside the show. The two ended the conversation with a hug, giving the impression that they had finally moved on. But the peace didn't last long. Later, Vanshaj admitted that if he ever joined Kushal's alliance, he would "destroy" it from within.

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The final challenge tested observation over strength, with each alliance secretly planting a bluff player while rivals tried to identify them. Smart guesses reshaped the leaderboard, pushing the Warriors to the top, followed by the Kings, Legends and Hunters.

What is Alliance about?

Alliance is a social strategy reality show hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The series features 16 celebrities living inside the mysterious ‘System’ headquarters, where they are divided into four teams. The contestants must survive physical challenges while also building alliances, earning trust and making difficult strategic decisions.

The contestants include Kushal Tandon, Niti Taylor, Daisy Shah, Nikhil Chinapa, Uorfi Javed, Zaid Darbar, Awez Darbar, Ruhee Dosani, Arsalan Goni, Mini Mathur, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, among others.

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