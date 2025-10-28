Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee announces release date in a musical way. Here’s when it will be out

The wait is finally over! The makers of The Family Man 3 have officially unveiled the release date, and Manoj Bajpayee announced his return to the gripping world of spies and hidden threats in the quirkiest way possible – by humming “Aa raha hoon main.” Nimrat Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat will be the new additions in Family Man 3.

Family Man 3 release date out

On Tuesday, the makers of the hit web series shared a fun video to reveal the release date. It opens with Priyamani giving a quick catch-up on everything that’s happened over the past four years – from their daughter heading off to college to their son taking up ballet.

“Thank god kuch toh acha kiya.. Aur humare pyaar Tiwari ji, 4 saal se ek hi cheez pe laage hain (Thank God, he did something good. But our Tiwari has been doing just one thing for the past four years),” she added.

Then Manoj Bajpayee enters the frame, slipping right back into his Srikant Tiwari groove – humming “Aaa…” no matter where he is, from a dentist’s chair to the kitchen, eating out with JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi), and even while on a mission.

The video ends with Manoj announcing “Aa raha hun (I am coming)”. The video then reveals that the third season will be out on November 21. The second season was released in 2021.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.

As per the release, the stakes and dangers are higher in the third season as “ever before as he is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera)”.

Actors Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni) will also be back in the third season.

Talking about the show, writers Raj & DK said, “Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on The Family Man have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it – raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience."

“This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukma—one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too. We’re confident that on November 21, audiences around the world will enjoy the new season with just as much excitement as the previous two season and perhaps even more,” they adeded in the statement.

More about Family Man 3

The teaser of Season 3 was released in June. Nimrat Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat will be the new additions this season. In the teaser, Jaideep's presence at the very end caught the attention of fans. Although his face is covered with a black cloth, fans identified Jaideep because of the intensity of his eyes.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.