The Family Man turns 6, Manoj Bajpayee teases ‘operation underway’ for season 3: ‘Bas samajh lo…’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 3 is one of the highly anticipated series of the year. While Amazon Prime had earlier announced that the series is set to release in 2025, no release date has been revealed by the makers. On Saturday, the acclaimed series turned six, and Manoj shared a series of stills from the show to celebrate the special occasion. (Also read: The Family Man season 3 officially announced: Manoj Bajpayee is in the crosshairs in first poster, Tamil star joins cast) Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.

Manoj Bajpayee say operation underway for Season 3

Manoj took to his Instagram account to share memories of shooting the Raj and DK show, posting pictures with co-stars Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi. In the caption, he wrote, “6 years since #TheFamilyMan Season 1 dropped and became a cult classic. Season 3? Bas samajh lo, operation underway (Take it from us, the operation is underway)…”

Several fans took to the comments section of the post to express that they have been waiting for the release date of the show for several months and want to know an update soon!

Meanwhile, director-duo Raj & DK wrote, “From one clapboard to three... The Family Man has been multitasking. And so are we :). Thank you for all the love, as you binged, laughed, memed and argued. You made #TheFamilyMan your own!”

About Season 3

The teaser of Season 3 was released in June. Nimrat Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat will be the new additions this season. In the teaser, Jaideep's presence at the very end caught the attention of fans. Although his face is covered with a black cloth, fans identified Jaideep because of the intensity of his eyes.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.