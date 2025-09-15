Manoj Bajpayee guides Ashlesha Thakur, his onscreen daughter from The Family Man, to pose for paparazzi at event. Watch

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently welcomed many celebrities to the premiere of Jugnuma in Mumbai. One of the celebrities was actor Ashlesha Thakur, who essays the role of Manoj's daughter in the web series The Family Man. Now, several videos and pictures of the duo posing for the paparazzi together have emerged on social media platforms. Manoj Bajpayee and Ashlesha Thakur starred together in The Family Man.

Manoj Bajpayee reunites with onscreen daughter Ashlesha Thakur

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Manoj was seen guiding Ashlesha Thakur on which side to look for the cameras. She followed Manoj as they smiled for the paparazzi. After posing, they were seen laughing and sharing a brief chat. For the event, Ashlesha was seen in a beige top and denims. Manoj opted for a printed shirt under a brown jacket and trousers.

Internet reacts to their reunion

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "A beautiful father-daughter moment." A comment read, "Can't wait to see them together." An Instagram user wrote, "Aww, how cutely Manoj is helping her for the paparazzi." A person said, "Both of them look adorable. Looks as if the real father is guiding the daughter."

About The Family Man

In The Family Man, Manoj stars as Srikant Tiwari, and Ashlesha plays his daughter, Dhriti Tiwari. Raj & DK created the spy action thriller series for Prime Video. The web series also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The second season was released in 2021, and fans will be able to watch the third season this year.

About Manoj's recent project

Currently, Manoj stars in Jugnuma (The Fable), directed by Raam Reddy. The film also stars Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobariyal, Priyanka Bose, Awan Pookot and Hiral Sidhu in the lead roles. Jugnuma released in cinemas on September 12. It is presented by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap.

About Ashlesha's career

In 2017, she acted in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She has starred in films such as Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Pagglait, Jawan and Shanthala. Fans saw her in web series such as Sarvam Shakthi Mayam, Gutar Gu, and Gupt Gyaan.