Manoj Bajpayee thanks 'big stars' Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for recommending The Family Man 2
Manoj Bajpayee thanks 'big stars' Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for recommending The Family Man 2

  • Manoj Bajpayee has thanked actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for 'coming on board and endorsing' The Family Man 2.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 08:47 PM IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has thanked actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for 'coming on board' and recommending his action-drama web series, The Family Man 2. In a recent interview, he revealed he met Sidharth at Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre and they partied together.

The sophomore season, set in Chennai, is scheduled to release on June 4. It will see Manoj's character Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new and powerful adversary, Raaji, played by actor Samantha Akkineni.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Manoj said in Hindi, "I met Sidharth Shukla once. I was watching a play in Prithvi Theatre, he was also there and we partied. After that, he became a big star now. I've been told that Shehnaaz is also a big star. If such big stars recommend and endorse your show and the way their fans show excitement when they associate with your show and with their endorsement so all I would say Sidharth aur (and) Shehnaaz thank you very much for really coming on board and endorsing this show and please watch it and don't forget to tweet after watching the show."

Manoj's response came after the interviewer read a fan's remark. The fan said, "What a fantastic trailer!! Even Sidharth-Shehnaz tweeted this. fans are crazy for Sid-Naaz and they're crazy for the Family Man 2 just like us."

After watching the trailer of The Family Man 2, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz had tweeted about it. “Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya @sidharth_shukla Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say? #LoveTheFamilyMan (Loved the trailer of Family Man. @sidharth_shukla we should watch the first season all over again, what say?),” Shehnaaz wrote.

Sidharth responded, “Sri, Sri, Srikant ji, the not so minimum guy ko wapas dekhna hi padega (have to watch again). Can’t agree more @ishehnaaz_gill, #LoveTheFamilyMan @BajpayeeManoj, kya kadak trailer hai! (what a trailer).”

Manoj had also replied to their tweet, "Tumlog ka plan sunkar mujhe FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO ho raha hai... main bhi aa raha hoon guys, mere liye ruko (After listening to your plan I'm getting FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO... I'm also coming guys, wait for me)."

Also Read | Actors should never set boundaries: Mayuri Deshmukh

The Family Man 2 also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. The show also features names from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.

