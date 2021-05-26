Actors should never set boundaries: Mayuri Deshmukh

Actor, playwright and theatre artiste Mayuri Deshmukh feels no medium is big or small as ultimate aim of all acting platforms is to entertain people. “I love working across mediums as well as regions. Coming from Marathi background I never restricted myself in terms of work and projects. Whatever good came my way, I accepted it as I am a performer first. Hindi speaking belt, especially, north of our country always fascinates me and now I am glad to be part of shows that will reach Hindi speaking audience too,” she says.

A dentist by profession and actor by choice, Mayuri always had a strong inclination towards performing arts. She said, “After doing a workshop with theatre stalwart Nadira Babbar , I realised that acting is what I want to do and then there was no looking back. I never limited myself to theatre or films or TV for that matter. I have always believed that actors should never set boundaries. Marathi was easy for me, but I worked on my Hindi to add that fluency of Northern India.”

The actor, also known for her roles in ‘Dr Prakash Baba Amte- The real Hero’ and ‘31 Divas’, is currently shooting for her ongoing TV series. “We are amid worst days of pandemic and all work is on hold, somehow a few shoots are on of course in bio bubble set up. At present, I am shooting for my ongoing show ‘Imlie’ at an undisclosed location in absolute safe environment. I am playing the main lead Malini, an UP-Delhi based show. Also, two of my Marathi fature films are ready for release, but due to lockdown they are on hold.”

