Masaba Gupta, called a ‘lovechild’ all her life, launches beauty brand in that name: 'I decided to own it'

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta is all set to add another feather to her cap. The 'myriad woman' has launched a fresh beauty brand with a very interesting name. Called LoveChild, the brand is Masaba owning the term that has often defined her life for others. (Also read: Masaba Masaba season 2 review: Charming and naturally great, Masaba Gupta proves herself Neena Ji of the new gen)

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket star, Vivian Richards. Neena got pregnant with Masaba when she was dating Vivian, who had refused to leave his wife behind for her. Hence, Masaba became the ‘love child’ that media and the world has often described her as.

Masaba became a successful designer and has won praise for her acting chops as well. In a video shared on LoveChild's Instagram page, Masaba talks about her brand, what inspired it, and how the term ‘lovechild’ stuck with people despite all her achievements. “For a major part of my life, the term love child has been leading the narrative irrespective of who I was or what I had achieved. While I never understood why it was such a huge part of my introduction, I decided to own it and build a positive and wholesome feeling around the term."

Masaba teased all that is in store for the brand and the areas, such as wellness and skin care, that they will cover over the next few years. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also gave her a shoutout on Instagram Stories.

She was most recently seen in her Netflix show Masaba Masaba season two. The show hit the OTT platform on July 29. Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, season 2 will also feature Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, and Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. The first season released in August 2020.

