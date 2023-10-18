Mehreen Pirzada disturbed over Sultan of Delhi marital rape scene being described as 'sex scene'

Actor Mehreen Pirzada has said that she is pained and disturbed after a sequence in her debut OTT series Sultan of Delhi showing marital rape has been labelled as a ‘sex scene’ by a section of the media. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Mehreen penned a long note saying that such a description "trivialises a serious issue that many women the world over are currently dealing with". (Also Read | Mehreen Pirzada calls off engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi, says she has ‘no further association’ with him)

Mehreen talks about ‘certain scenes which are not palatable’

Mehreen Pirzada talked about her show Sultan of Delhi.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Mehreen wrote, "Recently I made my OTT Debut in the web series, Sultan of Delhi on Disney+ Hotstar. I hope my fans have enjoyed watching the series. Sometimes scripts demand certain actions which might go against your own morals. As a professional actor who considers acting an art and at the same time a job, one has to do certain scenes which are not palatable if they are part of the story’s narrative."

Mehreen on ‘brutal marital rape’ scene

She also said, "There was a scene in Sultan Of Delhi that depicted a brutal Marital Rape. It pains me to see that a serious issue like Marital Rape has been described by many in the media as a Sex Scene. This trivializes something that is a serious issue that many women the world over are currently dealing with. It disturbs me that a certain section of the media and people on social media have picked upon this, these people should understand that they have sisters and daughters too and I pray to God they never have to go through such trauma in their own lives as just the thought of such brutality and violence against women is repugnant."

Mehreen on ‘shooting of some very difficult scenes’

Mehreen concluded, "As an actor it’s my job to do justice to the role and the team of Sultan Of Delhi helmed by Milan Luthria Sir were extremely professional in making sure that we as actors at no point were uncomfortable or exposed during the shooting of some very difficult scenes. I hope as an artist to do my best in every role for my audience, be it Mahalakshmi, Sanjana or Honey. Peace & Love to all of you."

About Sultan Of Delhi

In the series, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last week, Mehreen plays the role of Sanjana, the love interest of actor Tahir Raj Bhasin's Arjun Bhatia. The show is directed by Milan Luthria.

SC on marital rape

In September, the Supreme Court had said it would list pleas on the issue of marital rape for hearing in mid-October. The pleas raise the legal question of whether a husband enjoys immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex.

