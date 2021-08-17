Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Miffed Rakhi Sawant arrives at Bigg Boss OTT house in Spider-Man costume for 'dharna', Aly Goni says 'baat khatam'

Actor Rakhi Sawant was seen at the Bigg Boss OTT house, giving 'dharna'. She is upset that the show's team called Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla on the show but not her.
Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside the Bigg Boss OTT house on Tuesday. She wore a Spider-Man costume with a red underwear on top, a golden garland around her neck and carried a matching suitcase. Half her face was also painted with Spider-Man's mask.

A mattress was laid for her outside the house. As paparazzi surrounded her, she lay down on it. Some refreshments were also kept for her and took a bite out of an apple. However, spat it out when a photographer reminded her that she is on a 'bhook hartal (hunger strike)'.

Rakhi screamed, "Bigg boss, call me in! You promised me you would." The paparazzi laughed at her antics. On a video shared by a paparazzo account, Aly Goni wrote, "Baat khatam (This ends it all)." Other fans laughed at the video and some even praised her confidence.

Earlier in the day, Rakhi had shared a video about the same. "I am really very upset. Bigg Boss OTT, you always think me to be Over the Top but where am I in Bigg Boss? I am not there this time. You called Sidnaaz, but not me. I am very upset. What is this happening? I am coming Bigg Boss. Karan (Johar) bhai toh dhamaka kar rahe hai (Karan bhai is being so explosive). He is scolding everyone so much. But everyone is so hot-headed like a volcano, about to erupt. You need me Bigg Boss. I want to come inside and make everyone quiet and add comedy ka tadka. I am coming Bigg Boss. Nobody can stop me. You had promised me Bigg Boss that you like me a lot and I will be there every year. I am coming on Bigg Boss OTT.”

On season 14 of Bigg Boss, Rakhi was among the five finalists on the show. She joined Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya for the finale. While Rubina emerged as the winner, Rakhi took home 14 lakh by giving up her chance at winning the show.

