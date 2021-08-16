Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal declares herself show winner, here's how Karan Johar reacted

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal has declared herself as the winner of the reality show leaving host Karan Johar shocked. In a video, shared on Instagram Monday morning, Divya performed the task 'galatfehmi ke gubbaare'.

In the task, each contestant gets the chance to burst one balloon from a fellow contestant's bunch. They are also supposed to talk about the misunderstanding that they believe the particular contestant has on the show.

Divya Agarwal burst Prateek Sehajpal's ballon and said, “Isko lagta hai ye jo bhi kar raha hai ghar me hafte bhar mein, jo iski journey chal rahi hai wo kisiko dikhta nahi (He believes no one can see what he has been doing inside the house).”

Prateek was quick to respond with a cold statement and said, “Aapka bhi dikh gaya (Your intentions are also exposed now).” Both the contestants got into an argument briefly as Divya kept saying, "I say whatever I have to, in the face. At least I accept it."

On the other hand, Prateek Sehajpal insisted and repeated a few times, “No, you did not.” When others started clapping for Divya, she said, “You will applause when I win this show.”

Show host Karan Johar, who had been listening to all the drama, said, “Accha aap already result janti hain show ka? Chaliye Divya has already declared herself as the winner (Oh, so you already know the show's results? Okay, so Divya has already declared herself a winner).”

Earlier on Sunday, Divya Agarwal, along with Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were nominated for eviction but Divya was saved after Zeeshan Khan chose her over Urfi Javed. Urfi eventually became the first contestant to be evicted from the show this year.