Millie Bobby Brown on fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things: 'I’m definitely ready to wrap up'

Actor Millie Bobby Brown is ready to say goodbye to her character Eleven from Stranger Things. The actor opened up about the fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things and said that she is “very ready to say goodbye” to the show. (Also read: Stranger Things’ David Harbour says he has known for years how the show ends: ‘It’s quite moving and beautiful’)

Stranger Things follows the adventures of a bunch of kids in a small town called Hawkins and how their lives change when they lose one of their own to a shadowy dimension called the Upside Down. The show features a blend of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, mixing monsters, failed science experiments, and kids with superpowers.

During a recent interview with Seventeen magazine as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said that she is ready to wrap up the show and bid farewell to this chapter of her life and for new ones to open up. She said, "I’m definitely ready to wrap up, I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time. I’m able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I’m really grateful [for the show].”

Earlier David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper had expressed similar concerns and said that he wants the creators of the show, the Duffer Brother to try new things apart from the show, and that it has been nine years since they have started the show. Sadie Sink, who plays the character of Max, also said that although it is hard for her to say goodbye to the series, she is excited to try new things in the future.

Apart from Millie, Sadie Sink and David Harbour, Winona Ryder, the show also stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke. Earlier, The Duffer Brothers had hinted that though Stranger Things may be coming to an end, its universe will not. “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.” read the official statement back in February 2022.

