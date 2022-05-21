Stranger Things’ David Harbour says he has known for years how the show ends: ‘It’s quite moving and beautiful’

The final season of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things is upon us, and every fan is curious as to how the popular show will end. In a new interaction, actor David Harbour, who plays Hopper on the show, has said he has known the finale plot for years but added that he is not out to spoil the show for anybody. The final season will begin streaming on May 27, with the last two episodes releasing on July 1. Also read: Stranger Things 4 releases first 8 minutes of footage, shows Eleven's rampage at Hawkins facility. Watch

Stranger Things follows the adventures of a bunch of kids in a small town called Hawkins and how their lives change when they lose one of their own to a shadowy dimension called the Upside Down. The show features a blend of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, mixing monsters, failed science experiments, and kids with superpowers. David plays the town sheriff Jim Hopper.

In a recent conversation with Variety, David talked about his character and said, “‘What happens to Hopper? Is he a character that’s able to survive Hawkins or does he die?' I know what happens and it’s quite moving, and quite beautiful.”

He added that very early on as they were shooting the first season, he told the show’s creators--Duffer Brothers--that he needed to know how it all ends. “I think that I needed to know as we were shooting early on, because I needed to know where he ends up and for what reason he ends up there. I think there is going to be somewhat of a morality — or at least responsible storytelling — to what the Duffers are doing,” he said. However, the actor clarified that he will not reveal the big spoiler. “I will hold this one to my grave, I promise. This is a big one,” he added.

Recently, the show released the first eight minutes of footage from the upcoming season, which showed Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) rampage at the Hawkins facility. Apart from Millie and David, the show also stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON