Stranger Things 4 releases first 8 minutes of footage, shows Eleven's rampage at Hawkins facility. Watch

The first eight minutes of Stranger Things season four released online and have left fans praising the new season. Taking to YouTube, Stranger Things shared the video and wrote, "What have you done? With one week to go, watch the first 8 minutes of ST4. And mark your calendars for our episode split announcement." (Also Read | Stranger Things 4 trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and gang return to battle flying beasts and human-Demogorgon hybrid)

The opening scene brings back Dr Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) and then the video continues with Hawkins National Laboratories in the 1970s. Psychically-gifted children are seen in a room playing. Martin takes Ten with him 'for some lessons'. However, events soon turn grim as Ten sees a doctor at the facility and a child dead.

As Martin approaches the door, it blasts hurting him. After regaining consciousness, he steps out of the room to witness bloodshed all around the facility--dead bodies of children and security guards covered in blood. On entering a room, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is seen standing with her back to him. Martin asked her, "What have you done?" Eleven turns around only to show blood streaming down her eyes and nose.

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "I don't usually get scared easily, but after seeing what stranger things has become, I'm truly terrified to see what'll happen next. This was amazing." Another said, "I did NOT expect that!! This season is gonna be something else for sure. Can’t wait!!" "They weren't lying when they said this was gonna be a horror movie whattt," commented a fan.

"It's only the first 8 minutes and it's already got me all tense. This season is for sure going to be the most insane one yet!!" said a person. "This looks like the beat season yet. Dude, she just killed everybody??? Backstory, everything is just amazing," read a comment.

"Seeing this emotional side of Brenner has me intrigued: does he have any remorse for what he did to the children and does he truly care about them?" asked a person. "I didn’t take it seriously when they said it was so “scary”, but this is the first jump scare when the door went flying, and they got me," commented a fan. A person wrote, "They sure know how to get us all on the edge of our seats."

"Oh my GOD ... I am literally blown away ... Uff the thrill, the character building, SFX and everything looks epic. Wait is almost over. 7 days until the Best or the scariest spring break ever," said a fan. Another person said, "I can’t believe it’s almost time omg I’m SO READY!! like are you kidding me when eleven turns around and the blood is just seeping from her eyes, that’s only the first 8 mins I can’t even imagine what this season is going to be like!!! I’m so excited."

In season four, volume one will feature seven episodes (May 27) and volume two will have two episodes (July 1). The show features Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and others.

