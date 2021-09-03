Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Money Heist 5 fever takes over Mumbai Police as 'Khaki Studio' performs Bella Ciao, watch
web series

Money Heist 5 fever takes over Mumbai Police as 'Khaki Studio' performs Bella Ciao, watch

On Friday, as Netflix released new episodes of Money Heist, Mumbai Police dropped a video in which their band performed Bella Ciao. Watch it here. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Mumbai Police performs Bella Ciao as Money Heist 5 releases Vol 1. 

Money Heist has finally released the first volume of its fifth season on Friday. While fans have already dived into binging the episodes, Mumbai Police took the internet by surprise by releasing an instrumental version of the song Bella Ciao, featured in the Spanish show. 

Performed by Mumbai Police Band, also known as the Khakhi Studio, Twitter and Instagram handles of the city police shared two videos featuring members of the group playing the song on various instruments. 

“Always trying not to miss out on detections nor on trends & tractions We'll be here,never letting the season of safety end,while you race against time to finish this one #KhakiStudio planning to pull a #heist on your heart one more time with #BellaCiao," the tweet featuring one of the videos read. 

On Instagram, they shared another video with the caption, "Bella Ciao | Khaki Studio | Mumbai Police Band | Money Heist,” they titled the video, adding, “For Mumbai!” referring to the slogan “For Nairobi” that began after the character's death in the fourth season. 

RELATED STORIES

 

The video received various reactions from fans. Several fans applauded the efforts of the officials, calling them ‘amazing’ and ‘rockstars'. However, a fan also pointed out that the police personnel were playing a song that was sung by thieves on the show. “It's funny to see the police making out on the theme song of the robbers,” a comment read. 

Before Bella Ciao, the Khaki Studio performed instrumental covers of the James Bond theme and Jai Ho. 

Also read: Money Heist 5: Pedro Alonso warns Indian fans to be ‘careful’ as they theorise Berlin is still alive

Meanwhile, after a one-and-a-half-year wait, Money Heist released five episodes as part of their two-part finale season. The Spanish show has reached its endgame with Professor caught by Alicia and the heist group left to protect themselves as the military approaches the Bank of Spain to take them down. While fans are expecting a few characters to die, they are also hoping that Professor or Berlin have backup plans in place. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
money heist la casa de papel mumbai police
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Money Heist 5: Pedro Alonso warns Indian fans as they theorise Berlin is alive

Sidharth-Shehnaaz’s BB video goes viral: ‘Even if you are 70 and I'm alive...'

Have a packed schedule but I am greedy for more: Rajinesh Duggall

Bigg Boss OTT’s Zeeshan wonders if he would've been evicted if Salman was host
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP