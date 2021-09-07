Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Money Heist fans spot Professor's lookalike at ‘kirana shop’ in Pakistan: 'Jani ek Panadol'

Fans of Money Heist in Pakistan have found a local doppelganger for Alvaro Morte's The Professor. Check out pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The Professor is played by Alvaro Morte in Money Heist.

Desi fans of the Spanish Netflix series Money Heist spotted a Pakistani doppelganger of the show's lead character, the Professor, played by actor Alvaro Morte. Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel, as it is originally known, returned with a new batch of episodes last week. 

Fans from the subcontinent took to Twitter to share a picture of a shopkeeper, apparently from Pakistan, who looks an awful lot like Alvaro Morte. “La casa do pattay disprin,” one person tweeted. “Professor is now entering kiryana shop business in Pakistan,” wrote another fan, while a third fan commented, “Professor's Pakistan connection.” One fan joked, “Jani ek panadol yes karwa.”

This isn't the only reference to Pakistan in the latest season of Money Heist. One scene shows the Professor calling in his team of Pakistani hackers, much to the delight of fans. One of the hackers is played by Indian actor Ajay Jethi, who returned in one scene this season as well.

“It’s a small character, but I never expected to get this much love,” the actor told The Quint in an interview last year. He continued, “People from India, Pakistan, Australia, Canada sent me messages. I got a little emotional. Punjabis are proud of me because they feel I’m one of them. Pakistanis were proud because my character helps The Professor.”

Indian fans, meanwhile, spotted lookalikes of Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol in the latest season, and shared their findings on social media. “Finally Bobby Deol got the much needed break #MoneyHeist,” a fan tweeted. “Virat Kohli's cameo in #MoneyHeist,” another joked.

Money Heist season 5 has been divided into two volumes. While the first volume was released on Friday, the second will premiere on December 3. 

