Money Heist fans 'spot' Virat Kohli, Bobby Deol in Netflix series' new season, did you?

Money Heist fans in India flooded social media with memes after they spotted an actor in the fifth season who looked a lot like Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol.

In the first of the five episodes released on Friday, Money Heist fans sat at the edge of their seats as they watched a group of officials attempting to nab Marseille, who was trying to make an escape in a military helicopter. After landing, he vanishes before the officials appears.

One of the officers, who was questioning a farmer standing close to the location, reminded fans of Bobby and Virat. “Finally Bobby Deol got the much needed break #MoneyHeist,” a fan tweeted. “Virat Kohli's cameo in #MoneyHeist,” another joked.

Some even joked that the actor was Bobby and Virat's son. “If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child,” a fan wrote.

Money Heist season 5 has been divided into two volumes. While the first volume was released on Friday, the second will premiere on December 3. In the first five episodes of the volume, Money Heist addresses a few popular theories.

Warning: Spoilers ahead:

One of the most common theories revolved around Alicia Sierra's pregnancy. While several fans assumed she was faking her pregnancy, the new season not only debunked the theory but also featured her giving birth to her daughter with the help of the Professor.

The new season also introduced Berlin's son Rafael, played by Patrick Criado. An engineer by profession, Money Heist season 5 featured his first heist with his father and hinted at a possible betrayal in the making.

However, fans are yet to come to terms with Tokyo's death. The finale episode showed the series' longest running character, sacrifice herself to protect her team, bringing back memories of Berlin's gruesome death in season 2.