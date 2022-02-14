Moon Knight Super Bowl clip shows Oscar Isaac unleash his fierce alter-ego, fans love 'dark side of Marvel'. Watch

The upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight gave a better look at its titular superhero in a TV spot for the show released on Sunday (in US) during the Super Bowl.

While an earlier trailer of Moon Knight had introduced Oscar Isaac as the protagonist, it had only given fleeting glimpses of the actor in his costume. But Monday's 30-second Super Bowl ad not only shows Oscar's character transform into the Moon Knight but also gives a much more detailed look at the costumed superhero in action.

In Moon Knight, Oscar plays Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, as he becomes troubled by blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares his mind with Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the conduit of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

The new teaser shows Moon Knight jump off a roof to take on some bad guys as they shoot at him. A shot also shows the superhero grab his crescent-shaped blade in a low-angle shot. Marvel fans are suitably impressed by the series' visuals so far. "The way the cape formed into the moon was so beautiful," commented one. Another commented on the series' dark tone, saying, "I’m definitely here for the dark side of Marvel."

Moon Knight is the latest Marvel Comics character to get their own title within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a recent interaction, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige called the character ‘brutal’. "It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?'” he told Empire Magazine.

Apart from Oscar, the series also stars Ethan Hawke May Calamawy and Mohamed Diab. The duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is credited as the head writer.

Moon Knight, part of MCU's Phase 4, premieres on Disney+ worldwide on March 30 and will be streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

