Mother’s Day special: Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Rohit Saraf say: Mum knows best!

They say mothers are our first teachers and we all learn so much from them all our lives. But there are a few things including things they say or do or behaviour that stays with us all our lives. This Mother’s Day, celebs remember things that remind them of their mums.

Ahana Kumra with her mum

Ahana Kumra

My mum is really good with muhavaras and has a few that she repeats often. One of her favourites that reminds me of her is - ‘samay se pehle aur bhagya se zyada kisi ko kuch nahin milta’. As I am growing older, I think I have started becoming a lot more like my mother. My friends often point out that I talk like her, especially jaisa unka lehza hai baat karne ka ab mera bhi hai. But the one thing that always reminds me of her is being tidy. She always keeps things spick and span. So when I travel, we tend to stay in hotels and I keep my room extremely tidy, which is a quality I learnt from my mother. You would never find anything out of place in my room.

Rohit Saraf with his mum

Rohit Saraf

My mum, Anita Saraf, is a brilliant chef and so anything to do with food reminds me of her. If I taste something really good, if I am struggling to prepare a dish for myself, if I have called people over for a meal, and of course, the days when I really miss home food- they all remind me of her. Also I remember often says no matter what the situation, good or bad that pehle khana kha lo, baad mein karna baaki sabb kuch! It is a cool life lesion and I try to follow it as much as possible.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma with her mum

Shweta Tripathi Sharma

My mum, Nisha Tripathi, is a brilliant lady like most of our mums. She is culturally inclined and growing up, we would watch films and musical performances and go to the theatre. All those experiences in my childhood made the foundation for my career, I feel.

I have learnt that one should take time out and take care of one’s self. You might have a job for money and comfort or to be busy but to nurture your creative side is extremely important. Though she is a retired teacher now, but while pursuing her career, she would play the Sitar. She has many books on interior design which I used to study and started understanding a lot about design. There are so many things that remind me of my mum including taking care of yourself, dressing up well, celebrating wins- big or small. I am missing her a lot now and I could go on and on about her!!

Pratik Gandhi with his mum

Pratik Gandhi

Home made food always reminds me of my mum. She loves to be in the kitchen and cook for us in any situation at any time in any condition. I get amazed how mothers put everything away when it comes to feeding the child of any age. The other thing that reminds me of her is when someone says -I knew it! My mum always says so and in any situation, but often it means that you are wrong!!

Rasika Dugal with her mum

Rasika Dugal

My mum makes the best home-made bread. The smell of freshly baked bread reminds me of her. I carry a few loaves back from Jamshedpur every time I travel there. And whenever I wash hands, I am reminded of her, as she inculcated this habit in us- even in pre-pandemic times!

