Must-watch Hulu shows and original series in November 2023

From Only Murders in the Building to Atlanta, Hulu is the best choice when you love to experiment with varied genres and not stick to one. Thus, for November 2023, we've compiled a list of must-watch shows and original series on Hulu, whether it be for a terrifying night hiding under the blanket or rolling on the floor laughing over your favourite character's actions.

Law & Order: SVU (1999-present)

Genres: Drama|Action|Crime

Cast: Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino

Ratings: IMDb-8.1/10| Rotten Tomatoes-78%

Plot: Having earned the title of the longest-running primetime drama series in TV history, the show is a spin-off of Dick Wolf's Law & Order. It stars Mariska Hargitay, the last remaining original cast member, along with Ice T in gripping tales of true stories of indulging plots.

Bob's Burgers

Genres: Comedy|Animation

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Jenny Slate, Dan Mintz, Andy Kindler, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Kristen Schaal

Ratings: IMDb-8.2/10| Rotten Tomatoes-100%

Plot: An animated sitcom created by Loren Bouchard in 2011, the show follows Bob Belcher, a third-generation restaurateur who manages Bob's Burgers with his wife and three kids. Bob firmly believes that his burgers can speak for themselves, and is hesitant to experiment with unconventional creations. Linda, Bob's wife, stands by her husband's wishes but is worrisome due to the prolonged periods of slow business. Additionally her, health inspector ex, remains a constant threat to the restaurant adding to the couple's stress. Well, Bob remains undeterred to keep serving up the plate.

Reservation Dogs

Genres: Drama

Cast: Sarah Podemski, Funny Bone, Lil Mike, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Elva Guerra, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Devery Jacobs

Ratings: IMDb: 8.2/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Plot: Reservation Dogs centers around four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma. The group is still mourning the death of one of their friends a year prior and hopes to make the move to California as he dreamed of doing. Before they can, however, they need to tie up some loose ends and make a plan – something that proves to be difficult.

Fleishman is in Trouble

Genres: Drama

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody​, Claire Danes

Ratings: IMDb: 7.7/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Plot: Fleishman is in Trouble centres on 40-something doctor Toby Fleishman, who, after getting divorced from his wife Rachel, steps into the world of online dating.

Schitt's Creek

Genres: Comedy

Cast: Jennifer Robertson, Eugene Levy, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott, Catherine O'Hara

Ratings: IMDb: 8.5/10|Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Plot: The Emmy-winning Canadian series follows a wealthy family who loses everything and is forced to move to a tiny, backwoods town where they own a rundown motel. They slowly begin to accept their new lives and even love their new town and its citizens.

What We Do in the Shadows

Genres: Comedy|Sci-Fi|Horror

Cast: Matt Berry, Harvey Guillen, Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch, Kayvan Novak, Kristen Schaal

Ratings: IMDb: 8.6/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Plot: Inspired by a 2014 film of the same name, the vampire comedy series follows centuries-old vampires living together in the modern world.

A Small Light

Genres: Biography|Drama|History

Cast: Billie Boullet, Ashley Brooke, Noah Taylor, Bel Powley, Andy Nyman

Ratings: IMDb: 8.4/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Plot: A Small Light is a biographical drama set in WWII during the German invasion of the Netherlands about a brave Dutch woman named Miep Gies, who helped hide Jewish refugees, including the family of Anne Frank.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Genres: Drama|Comedy

Cast: Julien Marlon Samani, Johnny Berchtold, Aneasa Yacoub, Kathryn Hahn

Ratings: IMDb: 7.2/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Plot: Adapted from Cheryl Strayed's Tiny Beautiful Things, the show focuses on a messy midlife crisis and explores a hopeful arrival of sunshine in the form of one's self.

Cruel Summer

Genres: Documentary

Cast: Froy Gutierrez, Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Holt, Harley Quinn Smith

Ratings: IMDb: 7.4/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Plot: Set in the mid-90s, this teen drama follows the perspectives of two high school girls: Kate Wallis, a popular who is abducted and Jeanette Turner who steps into the palatial vacuum left by Kate.

Superstore

Genres: Comedy

Cast: Lauren Ash, Mark McKinney, Colton Dunn, Ben Feldman

Ratings: IMDb: 7.9/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Plot: Superstore is a workplace comedy that takes place in a fictional Big Bix store in St. Louis. If you're a fan of The Office and Parks and Recreation give this one a try.

The Golden Girls

Genres: Comedy

Cast: Betty White, Estelle Getty, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan

Ratings: IMDb: 8.2/10

Plot: The Golden Girls follows the lives of four women sharing a home in Miami, Florida.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Genres: Drama|Mystery|Thriller

Cast: Seth Numrich, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Adelaide Clemens, Wyatt Russell, Sam Worthington, Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Billy Howle, Rory Culkin, Gil Birmingham

Ratings: IMDb: 7.5/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Plot: It is a true crime drama based on the 2003, non-fiction of the same name. Andrew Garfield and Gil Birmingham star as two detectives investigating a brutal murder of a mother and child and its connections to Mormonism.

Welcome to Chippendales

Genres: Biography|Drama

Cast: Annaleigh Ashford, Murray Bartlett, Kumail Nanjiani, Juliette Lewis

Ratings: IMDb: 7.3/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

Plot: Inspired by the book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca. Laced with murder and sex, an Indian immigrant Steve Banerjee builds the largest and first male strip joint, Chippendales, only, to burn it down and end up being an accessory to murder.

Pose

Genres: Drama

Cast: Billy Porter

Ratings: IMDb: 8.6/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Plot: Pose is an American drama television series about New York City's ball culture, an LGBTQ subculture in the African-American and Latino communities, throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Justified: City Primeval

Genres: Drama|Crime

Cast: Alexander Pobutsky, Timothy Olyphant, Boyd Holbrook, Marin Ireland

Ratings: IMDb: 7.4/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Plot: Continuing from Justified, it takes inspiration from the Elmore Leonard novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and the short story “Fire in the Hole.” This is the next step for U.S. Marshal Rayan Givens.

Single Drunk Female

Genres: Comedy

Cast: Rebecca Henderson, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy

Ratings: IMDb: 6.9/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Plot: Single Drunk Female captures a millennial's attempt at sobriety. The show navigates rough topics like trauma, responsibilities, and adulthood with witty dialogue.

Ramy

Genres: Comedy

Cast: Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked

Ratings: IMDb: 8.0/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Plot: Starring comedian Ramy Youssef as the titular character, Ramy offers representation for American Muslims. Living in New Jersey, Ramy tries to balance between his Egyptian community, focused on morality and his reckless millennial friends.

Great Expectations

Genres: Historical

Cast: Shalom Brune-Franklin, Olivia Colman, Fionn Whitehead

Ratings: IMDb: 5.3/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 43%

Plot: Based on the iconic Charles Dickens novel, this period drama follows Pip, a poor orphan in 1860s London dreaming for betterment.

The Other Black Girl

Genres: Drama|Mystery|Comedy

Cast: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Karins Willis, Kate Owens

Ratings: IMDb: 6.8/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Plot: Based on the novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, the show dabbles with comedy, mystery, horror, drama and suspense. It stars Sinclair Daniel as Nella, an assistant at a successful publishing house, Wagner Books, whose career is on the upswing and only seems like it's getting better when she hires a new girl, played by Riverdale alum Ashleigh Murray. However, all is not well for long.

Reasonable Doubt

Genres: Drama

Cast: Emayatzy Corinealdi

Ratings: IMDb: 6.3/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Plot: The show centres around Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi), an LA defence attorney and partner at one of the city’s top firms. Jax scrambles to handle her professional and personal life while finding new love.