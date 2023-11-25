Must-watch Hulu shows and original series in November 2023
With so many options available, it's difficult to choose. We've compiled a list to help you choose your binge-worthy content on Hulu, across varied genres below.
From Only Murders in the Building to Atlanta, Hulu is the best choice when you love to experiment with varied genres and not stick to one. Thus, for November 2023, we've compiled a list of must-watch shows and original series on Hulu, whether it be for a terrifying night hiding under the blanket or rolling on the floor laughing over your favourite character's actions.
Law & Order: SVU (1999-present)
Genres: Drama|Action|Crime
Cast: Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino
Ratings: IMDb-8.1/10| Rotten Tomatoes-78%
Plot: Having earned the title of the longest-running primetime drama series in TV history, the show is a spin-off of Dick Wolf's Law & Order. It stars Mariska Hargitay, the last remaining original cast member, along with Ice T in gripping tales of true stories of indulging plots.
Bob's Burgers
Genres: Comedy|Animation
Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Jenny Slate, Dan Mintz, Andy Kindler, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Kristen Schaal
Ratings: IMDb-8.2/10| Rotten Tomatoes-100%
Plot: An animated sitcom created by Loren Bouchard in 2011, the show follows Bob Belcher, a third-generation restaurateur who manages Bob's Burgers with his wife and three kids. Bob firmly believes that his burgers can speak for themselves, and is hesitant to experiment with unconventional creations. Linda, Bob's wife, stands by her husband's wishes but is worrisome due to the prolonged periods of slow business. Additionally her, health inspector ex, remains a constant threat to the restaurant adding to the couple's stress. Well, Bob remains undeterred to keep serving up the plate.
Reservation Dogs
Genres: Drama
Cast: Sarah Podemski, Funny Bone, Lil Mike, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Elva Guerra, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Devery Jacobs
Ratings: IMDb: 8.2/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 99%
Plot: Reservation Dogs centers around four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma. The group is still mourning the death of one of their friends a year prior and hopes to make the move to California as he dreamed of doing. Before they can, however, they need to tie up some loose ends and make a plan – something that proves to be difficult.
Fleishman is in Trouble
Genres: Drama
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, Claire Danes
Ratings: IMDb: 7.7/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 87%
Plot: Fleishman is in Trouble centres on 40-something doctor Toby Fleishman, who, after getting divorced from his wife Rachel, steps into the world of online dating.
Schitt's Creek
Genres: Comedy
Cast: Jennifer Robertson, Eugene Levy, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott, Catherine O'Hara
Ratings: IMDb: 8.5/10|Rotten Tomatoes: 93%
Plot: The Emmy-winning Canadian series follows a wealthy family who loses everything and is forced to move to a tiny, backwoods town where they own a rundown motel. They slowly begin to accept their new lives and even love their new town and its citizens.
What We Do in the Shadows
Genres: Comedy|Sci-Fi|Horror
Cast: Matt Berry, Harvey Guillen, Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch, Kayvan Novak, Kristen Schaal
Ratings: IMDb: 8.6/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 97%
Plot: Inspired by a 2014 film of the same name, the vampire comedy series follows centuries-old vampires living together in the modern world.
A Small Light
Genres: Biography|Drama|History
Cast: Billie Boullet, Ashley Brooke, Noah Taylor, Bel Powley, Andy Nyman
Ratings: IMDb: 8.4/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
Plot: A Small Light is a biographical drama set in WWII during the German invasion of the Netherlands about a brave Dutch woman named Miep Gies, who helped hide Jewish refugees, including the family of Anne Frank.
Tiny Beautiful Things
Genres: Drama|Comedy
Cast: Julien Marlon Samani, Johnny Berchtold, Aneasa Yacoub, Kathryn Hahn
Ratings: IMDb: 7.2/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 85%
Plot: Adapted from Cheryl Strayed's Tiny Beautiful Things, the show focuses on a messy midlife crisis and explores a hopeful arrival of sunshine in the form of one's self.
Cruel Summer
Genres: Documentary
Cast: Froy Gutierrez, Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Holt, Harley Quinn Smith
Ratings: IMDb: 7.4/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 79%
Plot: Set in the mid-90s, this teen drama follows the perspectives of two high school girls: Kate Wallis, a popular who is abducted and Jeanette Turner who steps into the palatial vacuum left by Kate.
Superstore
Genres: Comedy
Cast: Lauren Ash, Mark McKinney, Colton Dunn, Ben Feldman
Ratings: IMDb: 7.9/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 93%
Plot: Superstore is a workplace comedy that takes place in a fictional Big Bix store in St. Louis. If you're a fan of The Office and Parks and Recreation give this one a try.
The Golden Girls
Genres: Comedy
Cast: Betty White, Estelle Getty, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan
Ratings: IMDb: 8.2/10
Plot: The Golden Girls follows the lives of four women sharing a home in Miami, Florida.
Under the Banner of Heaven
Genres: Drama|Mystery|Thriller
Cast: Seth Numrich, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Adelaide Clemens, Wyatt Russell, Sam Worthington, Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Billy Howle, Rory Culkin, Gil Birmingham
Ratings: IMDb: 7.5/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
Plot: It is a true crime drama based on the 2003, non-fiction of the same name. Andrew Garfield and Gil Birmingham star as two detectives investigating a brutal murder of a mother and child and its connections to Mormonism.
Welcome to Chippendales
Genres: Biography|Drama
Cast: Annaleigh Ashford, Murray Bartlett, Kumail Nanjiani, Juliette Lewis
Ratings: IMDb: 7.3/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 72%
Plot: Inspired by the book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca. Laced with murder and sex, an Indian immigrant Steve Banerjee builds the largest and first male strip joint, Chippendales, only, to burn it down and end up being an accessory to murder.
Pose
Genres: Drama
Cast: Billy Porter
Ratings: IMDb: 8.6/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 98%
Plot: Pose is an American drama television series about New York City's ball culture, an LGBTQ subculture in the African-American and Latino communities, throughout the 1980s and 1990s.
Justified: City Primeval
Genres: Drama|Crime
Cast: Alexander Pobutsky, Timothy Olyphant, Boyd Holbrook, Marin Ireland
Ratings: IMDb: 7.4/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 91%
Plot: Continuing from Justified, it takes inspiration from the Elmore Leonard novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and the short story “Fire in the Hole.” This is the next step for U.S. Marshal Rayan Givens.
Single Drunk Female
Genres: Comedy
Cast: Rebecca Henderson, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy
Ratings: IMDb: 6.9/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 98%
Plot: Single Drunk Female captures a millennial's attempt at sobriety. The show navigates rough topics like trauma, responsibilities, and adulthood with witty dialogue.
Ramy
Genres: Comedy
Cast: Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked
Ratings: IMDb: 8.0/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
Plot: Starring comedian Ramy Youssef as the titular character, Ramy offers representation for American Muslims. Living in New Jersey, Ramy tries to balance between his Egyptian community, focused on morality and his reckless millennial friends.
Great Expectations
Genres: Historical
Cast: Shalom Brune-Franklin, Olivia Colman, Fionn Whitehead
Ratings: IMDb: 5.3/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 43%
Plot: Based on the iconic Charles Dickens novel, this period drama follows Pip, a poor orphan in 1860s London dreaming for betterment.
The Other Black Girl
Genres: Drama|Mystery|Comedy
Cast: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Karins Willis, Kate Owens
Ratings: IMDb: 6.8/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 85%
Plot: Based on the novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, the show dabbles with comedy, mystery, horror, drama and suspense. It stars Sinclair Daniel as Nella, an assistant at a successful publishing house, Wagner Books, whose career is on the upswing and only seems like it's getting better when she hires a new girl, played by Riverdale alum Ashleigh Murray. However, all is not well for long.
Reasonable Doubt
Genres: Drama
Cast: Emayatzy Corinealdi
Ratings: IMDb: 6.3/10| Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
Plot: The show centres around Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi), an LA defence attorney and partner at one of the city’s top firms. Jax scrambles to handle her professional and personal life while finding new love.