My Demon Episode 1 review: Song Kang exudes devilish charm on first date with Kim Yoo Jung

Name of K-drama: My Demon

My Demon(Netflix)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook, and more

Airing date: 24th November

Streaming platforms: Netflix, SBS

Director: Kim Jang Han Kwon Da Som

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Number of episodes: 16 (airs every Friday-Saturday)

My Demon storyline

My Demon is a new addition to Netflix’s supernatural fantasy romance K-drama, joining the list of shows such as Tale of the Nine-tailed, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Hotel Del Luna, Goblin, etc. Song Kang, who is most known for his part in Nevertheless, plays the protagonist in the thrilling drama My Demon, playing the devil whose powerful abilities become entangled with the life of wealthy businesswoman Do Do Hee, played by Kim Yoo Jung. The storyline unfolds as these two disparate worlds collide, leading them into a contractual marriage that adds an intriguing layer to the narrative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Doona!, Strong Girl Nam Soon, My Demon, and More: 6 newest K-dramas on Netflix to add to your watchlist

My Demon episode 1 review

“Who is a friend and who is a foe, or is everyone around me a foe”, Do Do (Kim Yoo Jung) Hee runs in fear as Jung Gu Won (Song Kang) appears in between the mist as her saviour, but nothing comes for free in devil land. My Demon's opening story takes viewers back to the Joseon period and introduces them to Jung Gu Won, a charming yet cunning man. Setting the groundwork for an engrossing and eerie story, he asks for nothing less than a soul in return for a favor in a mystery transaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Do Do Hee is the heiress of a chaebol dynasty and a successful businesswoman. Do Do Hee is the favorite child among the real children even though she is not related by blood to the company's boss, Joo Cheon Sook (played by Kim Hae Sook). The biological children of Joo Cheon Sook are envious of this preference because they think Do Do Hee might someday inherit the entire firm.

Joo Cheon Sook often sets up blind dates for Do Do Hee in an effort to find her a compatible partner. A miscommunication about the meeting spot, however, causes a turn of events when Do Do Hee encounters Jung Gu Won, who is only looking for some alone time. Do Do Hee answers coldly, thinking that he is her planned date, only to be met with an equally icy response. Even after the confusion, Do Do Hee is profoundly affected by Jung Gu Won's intriguing blend of charm and aloofness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After jumping off a bridge to defend the female protagonist from the deadly attack by an unidentified armed guy, Jung Gu Won lost all of his devil power to Do Do Hee in the episode's conclusion.

My Demon binge or pass?

The series made a compelling debut, with Song Kang effortlessly stealing the spotlight, and Kim Hae Sook, as the seasoned actress, delivering a stellar performance. The show promises an engaging mix of drama, comedy, and romance. With its Friday and Saturday time slot, it is an excellent weekend binge option.