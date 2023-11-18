Doona!, Strong Girl Nam Soon, My Demon, and More: 6 newest K-dramas on Netflix to add to your watchlist

New K-dramas on Netflix: As the year draws to a close, OTT platforms are gearing up for the release of their most anticipated shows. Highly awaited K-dramas, announced at the beginning of the year, are finally gracing the screens of OTT platforms, and Netflix stands out with an impressive lineup. From Bae Suzy's intriguing Doona! to Park Eun Bin's adventurous Castaway Diva, and Park Bo Young's heartwarming Daily Dose of Sunshine, here are the top K-drama titles to explore on Netflix. Doona, Strong Girl Nam Soon(Netflix)

Top 6 new K-dramas of Netflix right now

Strong Girl Nam Soon

Lee Yoo Mi, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ong Seong Wu’s K-drama, Strong Girl Nam Soon has been topping the rating chart since its debut. The series premiered on October 7, on Netflix. The story is the spinoff of Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s 2017 K-drama, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. The storyline centers on the lives of a family comprising three supernaturally strong women as they battle against Ryu Shi O, Gangnam's biggest drug dealer portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Ong Seong Wu takes on the role of Kang Hee Shik, a police officer in the drug investigation department, while Lee Yoo Mi embodies the character of Gang Nam Soon.

Castaway Diva

Castaway Diva is yet another challenging role of Park Eun Bin after gaining widespread acknowledgment with Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The series also stars Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon. The lead actress plays Seo Mok Ha, the main character who becomes stranded on a remote island while en route to Seoul for a singing audition. She lives alone for fifteen years until Kang Bo Geol rescues her. When she finally returns to the bustling city of Seoul, she finds it difficult to fit in with society's expectations and is shocked by how much has changed in the past fifteen years. Castaway Diva premiered on October 28.

Doona!

With the release of "Doona!" Bae Suzy makes her eagerly anticipated comeback. She brilliantly carries the entire movie with her flawless style and personality, bringing attention to the hard facts and challenges faced by the K-pop industry. The plot and the sizzling chemistry between the stars quickly became an internet sensation. Bae Suzy slips into the role of a former K-pop idol in the drama. She decides to take a break and enjoy a quieter life once her character earns glory and fame in the industry. But destiny has something else in mind for her.

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Park Bo Young takes the lead in the latest medical K-drama, Daily Dose of Sunshine. What sets this apart is her portrayal of a nurse in the series. Based on a webtoon, the drama unfolds the story of a third-year nurse who moves from the Internal Medicine department to Psychiatry. The show premiered on November 3, featuring key roles played by Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, and Lee Jung Eun.

My Demon

My Demon, the upcoming addition to the fantasy romance K-drama starring Sweet Home’s Song Kang is ready to roll out. Set to premiere on SBS and Netflix, the K-drama will also feature the talented Kim Yoo Jung in the key role. The fantasy romantic comedy centers on a contractual marriage between a chaebol heiress and a real demon. Check out the release date, cast, and plot of K-drama My Demon. My Demon will be released on November 24 at 10 PM Korean Standard Time (8:00 AM Easter time, 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time) and will stream on SBS. For the global audience, the K-drama will be made available on Netflix. The series will take a Friday-Saturday slot on the streaming platforms.

Destined With You

Looking for a fantasy romance K-drama? Destined with You starring, former SF9 member Rowoon and actress Jo Bo Ah is the answer. Released on August 23, this drama still stands high in ratings and viewership. The narrative centers on a civil servant who holds the key to liberating a lawyer from an ancient curse that intricately intertwines the fates of both individuals.