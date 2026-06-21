My Royal Nemesis ending explained: How Lim Ji Yeon's Shin Seo Ri and Heo Nam Jun's Cha Se Gye broke the time loop curse?

The 14-episode SBS and Netflix fantasy rom-com Korean drama My Royal Nemesis, starring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun in the lead roles, wrapped up on a surprisingly hopeful note, steering clear of the usual tragic ending seen in many high-stakes K-dramas. Directed by Han Tae Seop and written by Kang Hyun Joo, the series seamlessly blended the tension of a historical sageuk with the chaos of modern corporate life and a touch of fantasy romance. The show quickly won over drama fans and even managed to break the usual “rom-com slump” that often hits midway through such series. [Spoilers ahead]

What was the rom-com about?

My Royal Nemesis poster starring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun,(SBS/Netflix)

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In the Joseon era, Kang Dan Shim (Lim Ji Yeon) is a feared, masterfully manipulative royal concubine whose reign of court intrigue ends with a cup of poison. But death isn't the end. Instead, her final breath triggers a cosmic eclipse, tangling her spirit across centuries.

Cut to 2026 Seoul. Shin Seo Ri (also Lim Ji Yeon) is a struggling, exhausted actress who ironcially collapses on set while filming a poisoning scene. When she wakes up, she isn't just Seo Ri anymore. She’s suddenly flooded with the memories, razor-sharp instincts, and fierce attitude of a 300-year-old royal villainess.

As she tries to navigate modern life with a Joseon queen bee living in her head, she collides with Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), a brilliant but notoriously cold chaebol heir dubbed the ‘monster of capitalism’. Their relationship is pure friction from day one, a chaotic clash of egos that slowly gives way to an intense, undeniable attraction. But as their lives intertwine, they realize they are trapped in a centuries-old cycle of love and betrayal, and history is already trying to repeat itself.

The big twist: who is really who?

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{{^usCountry}} The drama’s biggest mic-drop completely flips everything we thought we knew about the soul swap. Toward the final stretch, we learn that Shin Seo Ri isn't just a modern woman whose body was hijacked by a ghost from the past. Their connection runs much deeper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drama’s biggest mic-drop completely flips everything we thought we knew about the soul swap. Toward the final stretch, we learn that Shin Seo Ri isn't just a modern woman whose body was hijacked by a ghost from the past. Their connection runs much deeper. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As it turns out, when Seo Ri was just a child, she nearly drowned during a tragic family suicide attempt. In that exact moment of trauma, her soul was thrown 300 years back in time, waking up in the Joseon era as Kang Dan Shim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As it turns out, when Seo Ri was just a child, she nearly drowned during a tragic family suicide attempt. In that exact moment of trauma, her soul was thrown 300 years back in time, waking up in the Joseon era as Kang Dan Shim. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} So, when Dan Shim is later executed by poison, she did not die. Rather, it was a homecoming for her. Her soul simply snapped back to the present day into her original, modern body. Because of the sheer trauma of it all, she woke up with shattered memories and total identity confusion, believing she was only the Joseon concubine. This twist completely changes the show, and probably became one of the best in the ‘time travel/soul swapping’ K-dramas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, when Dan Shim is later executed by poison, she did not die. Rather, it was a homecoming for her. Her soul simply snapped back to the present day into her original, modern body. Because of the sheer trauma of it all, she woke up with shattered memories and total identity confusion, believing she was only the Joseon concubine. This twist completely changes the show, and probably became one of the best in the ‘time travel/soul swapping’ K-dramas. {{/usCountry}}

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Heo Nam Jun as Prince Cheong Heon and Lim Ji Yeon as Kang Dan Shim. (SBS/Netflix)

What happens in the final episode?

The story reaches a breaking point when modern-day antagonist Choi Mun Do (Jang Seung Jo) hires someone to stab Cha Se Gye. It is at this exact moment that a shaman named Bo Sal delivers a crushing cosmic truth: Seo Ri and Se Gye are bound to each other across time, but they are also trapped in a loop.

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Because Prince Cheong Heon, Se Gye’s past-life self, was murdered centuries ago in Joseon, that same violent tragedy is doomed to repeat itself in 2026. Se Gye will die in the hospital room unless Seo Ri sends her consciousness back to the past to alter history and save him. However, this will trap her modern body in an irreversible coma. Without hesitation, she chooses to save him.

Seo Ri wakes up 300 years in the past, dropped right into the exact moment where everything originally went wrong. In the history books, the concubine Kang Dan Shim had been manipulated into letting Prince Cheong Heon be assassinated. But this time, armed with her modern memories and an unwavering love, Seo Ri rewrites history. She throws herself in front of the danger, taking a flying arrow meant for the Prince before they both plunge into a raging river. They survive, and that single act of selflessness shatters the centuries-old cycle of betrayal and death.

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Back in 2026, the ripple effect of her bravery takes hold: Cha Se Gye miraculously beats the odds and survives his stab wound. But just as the shaman predicted, Seo Ri is left trapped in a deep, unresponsive coma. Broken hearted, Se Gye wanders into a museum and stops before an ancient painting linked to his past life as Prince Cheong Heon. The moment his fingers touch the canvas, the cosmic dam breaks. A flood of past-life memories, centuries-old emotions, and the full weight of his connection to Seo Ri rush back into his mind. He finally knows that they have been loving, losing, and searching for each other across lifetimes.

My Royal Nemesis ending explained

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Instead of making us choose between the past and the present, the finale pulls off a rare feat: it hands out a happy ending to both worlds. The cosmic rules are a little out there, but their willingness to sacrifice everything for each other is what ultimately breaks the cycle.

In the modern world, Seo Ri finally wakes up from her coma. With the curse officially broken, she and Se Gye get to reunite and build a normal life together. She gets back to her acting whereas he is running his company. Meanwhile, back in the Joseon era, things get better too. The real, original Kang Dan Shim gets her body back, but with a clean slate. She isn't the reviled court villainess anymore; instead, she gets to live out a much more peaceful, low-key life alongside Prince Cheong Heon.

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My Royal Nemesis completely flips the script on the usual tragic K-drama ending. Instead of letting fate tear them apart, the characters stop trying to just survive on their own and choose to sacrifice for each other. Nobody gets left behind, love literally changes the past, and both the modern and historical worlds get a genuinely happy ending.

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