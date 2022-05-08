Nandish Sandhu: Long commitments like daily soaps block my growth

He became a household name after featuring in a TV show, Uttaran, but Nandish Sandhu has been missing from the small screen for a while now. The actor admits he has been flooded with fans’ questions on when he will do a television show again.

“They have been really supportive and sweet. Even now they message me ‘when are you coming back on TV?’ My answer to them is they can watch me on OTT and films. The reason is commitment. It is very long on TV. I would love to do something for a finite period on TV. Earlier there used to be such good series, which lasted for four-five months, like Powder directed by Atul Sabharwal.”

The 40-year-old asserts that only finite can lure him to make a comeback in the TV space. “Long commitments like daily soaps block my growth. Personally, I want to experiment with different things now,” he says.

But the money for a popular name on TV is a lot. Turning it down, how was it for Sandhu? “That is the comfort zone. If I keep staying there… I would have to choose between that or step out and grow,” he quips.

Is he inhibitive about exposing on screen, considering OTT is uncensored? The actor reasons it has to be aesthetically shot. “Something which for me is justified by being a part of the story. It doesn’t mean I wouldn’t have any limitations or boundaries. Even if it is justifying the story, nudity is something which I have never done in my career. Romance and certain intimacy can be there without being vulgar. I don’t want to get into something which looks vulgar. Romance is a part of my job, as far as we don’t stretch it so far that the selling point of that product or script becomes the intimate scenes. That shouldn’t be the selling point of it,” he ends.