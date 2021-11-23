Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says quitting OTT statement 'taken out of context': 'I'm sitting here because of Netflix'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has clarified his previous statement on quitting the OTT platform. The actor was recently nominated at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in Netflix's Serious Men. 
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is best know for his wen outings Sacred Games and Serious Men.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that his statement about quitting the OTT platform was ‘taken out of context.’ The actor credited the digital space for elevating his popularity. 

Before digital spaces became popular platforms, stars like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan had already set foot into the space with series such as Sacred Games and Breathe. Nawazuddin was also seen in projects such as Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men that released on digital platforms. 

Clarifying his statement in a conversation with India Today, Nawazuddin said, “I am doing a lot of films for OTT. I am sitting here because of Netflix. OTT platforms have given us all international recognition. We get to showcase our talent there for the whole world to see. In my statement, I was talking about some production houses that randomly make anything. It was taken out of context and my intention was never to say that I want to quit OTT. I just don’t want to do anything that looks like a serial.” 

“I am made for this. That’s why I feel I am an escapist and can’t face real life. When I am shooting, I start feeling as if that world is real. In real life, I am a coward. When I am in my character, I can at least speak the truth through him. In real life, I can’t do that because a lot of things can happen,” he added. 

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams ‘fake content-driven films’ for being frauds, is ‘scared’ about future of OTT in India

Through his journey on the digital platform, Nawazuddin has been nominated at the International Emmy Awards twice. This year, he was nominated for his performance in the Netflix film Serious Men. Previously, he was nominated for his performance in Sacred Games. 

Besides his digital projects, Nawazuddin also has a few Bollywood movies in the making. These include Phobia 2, Bole Chudiyan and Kangana Ranaut backed Tiku Weds Sheru.

 

