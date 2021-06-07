Neelam Kothari says she got ‘aye buddhi’ messages after getting fillers on camera

Neelam Kothari, who was a popular star of the 80s and 90s, opened up about getting fillers on camera and said that she was unsure about it being a good idea. She made a comeback of sorts with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and openly underwent an anti-ageing procedure on the show.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a reality show that came out on Netflix last year, followed the personal and professional lives of Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan. It is set to return with a second season.

During a Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion on Clubhouse, moderated by Janice Sequeira, Neelam talked about getting fillers on camera, “Honestly, I am not sure if it was a very smart thing to do. Because some people were like, ‘Oh, great, you need ba**s to do something like this.’ But on my DMs, I would get messages, ‘Aye buddhi (Hey, old woman)’. So I am not sure if that was a very good idea but of course, you need guts to do something like that.”

Neelam said that when she signed up for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, she decided that she would ‘go all out’, as the audience would see through it if she was not honest. “When I go out to parties and I see some of our friends, who are 50+ and they look great, I always wonder what she does, which doctor she goes to. I just felt, for women my age, I just think it helps to know what procedures you could do, which doctors you could go to, so I just feel, ‘Why not? What’s the big deal?’” she added.

On Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, much of Neelam’s storyline revolved around her contemplating making a comeback to acting after nearly two decades. She sought advice from her friends, including Ekta Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, who encouraged her to give it a shot.