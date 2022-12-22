Neena Gupta left confused, embarrassed after Masaba Masaba and Panchayat award mix-up: ‘Main toh bohut gadbad kardi aaj'

Actor Neena Gupta was left confused, embarrassed, and laughing after she thought she received her Filmafe OTT awards for Masaba Masaba while it was for Panchayat. Neena bagged the 'Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy' for Panchayat Season 2. Taking to Instagram, Neena's daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared a video from the event. For the occasion, Neena wore a white saree and a matching full-sleeve blouse. She also carried a tiny bag. (Also Read | Filmfare OTT Awards winners list: Rocket Boys dominates, Gullak, Tabbar and Panchayat also win big)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video started with Neena holding the award and speaking on the mic, "Yeh mujhe Masaba k liye mila hai na (I got this for Masaba, right)? Masaba Masaba. Toh sabse interesting baat yeh hai ki Masaba Masaba mein, if I'm right, main aur Masaba dono nominated ek doosre k against hai (The most interesting thing is both me and Masaba are nominated against each other for Masaba Masaba, if I'm right). Okay?"

A woman from the audience shouted that she received the award for Panchayat. A confused Neena asked, "Aare main kiske liye jeetee hun batao pehle mujhe (For which show did I win the award, tell me first)?" Host Maniesh Paul teased her saying that she got confused after being nominated in several categories. His co-host, actor Gauahar Khan called Neena a 'star'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Maniesh confirmed that she won for Panchayat, Neena said looking at the screen behind her, "Lekin isme toh Masaba Masaba. Accha Panchayat k liye jeete hoon (But here it showed Masaba Masaba. I won for Panchayat)? Oh my God (laughs)." Neena then added, "Mere kehne ka matlab hai ki I wish ki main yeh Panchayat k liye bhi jeettee (I meant that I wish I'd win for Panchayat too)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also added, "Main chahti thi ki dono k liye jeetun, aesa toh ho nahi sakta. But theek hai. Acchi baat hai, hosakta hai Masaba ka chance hai abhi bhi Masaba Masaba mein. Mummy toh hun hi na (I wanted to win for both but that can't happen, right. But it's okay. It's good maybe Masaba still has a chance for Masaba Masaba. I'm a mother after all) (laughs). Thank you. Main toh bohut gadbad kardi aaj, koi baat nahi...So yeh award mujhe Panchayat k liye mila hai (I made a blunder today, but it's okay...So, I got this award for Panchayat)."

Sharing the video, Masaba wrote, "Please enjoy this video of my mother living her best life on & off the stage because all the awards are hers only ya (laughing emojis)• congratulations team panchayat for the killer win last night! One of my favourite shows @neena_gupta in a nearly 20-year-old Wendell Rodricks sari with a pearl-encrusted blouse & Jacquemus bag from my collection that fits nothing but one’s ego which should be as tiny as this bag. Hai na (Right)? #mymummygreatest."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first season of Masaba Masaba was released on Netflix and also features Neena Gupta. The second season of the show was released in July this year. Panchayat's first season premiered on Prime Video in 2020 and the second season was aired earlier this year. The comedy-drama web series features Neena, Jitendra Kumar, Sanvikaa, Raghubir Yadav, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON