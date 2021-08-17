Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Neha Bhasin grabs Prateek Sehajpal by his collar on Bigg Boss OTT, declares their friendship is over
web series

Neha Bhasin grabs Prateek Sehajpal by his collar on Bigg Boss OTT, declares their friendship is over

Neha Bhasin got angry after Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Prateek Sehajpal said she is the most unhygienic person in the house.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Neha Bhasin got angry after her new friend, Prateek Sehajpal, called her unhygienic.

Neha Bhasin grabbed Prateek Sehajpal by his collar and pushed him after she was named as the most unhygienic contestant on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

The incident was triggered during the “panchayat task” on Bigg Boss OTT. The contestants were asked to name one pair of co-contestants to be given the title of most “unhygienic connection”. Muskaan aka Moose Jattana was the first one to say, “Milind Gaba aur Neha Bhasin. Sab jagah Neha ka samaan milta hai (Her belongings are found all around the house).”

Soon, every one else named Neha Bhasin as well. Neha Bhasin snapped at Prateek Sehajpal when he named her and said, “Do not insult me in front of everyone.”

Later, Prateek Sehajpal was seen trying to mend ways with Neha but she ignored him. When he started to block her way, she grabbed his collar and pushed him away. “Whatever you are doing is not looking cool, okay? There is a genuine reason (for what I said),” he told her. She replied, “Aap ek number ke jhoothe admi ho (You are a liar).”

When he tried to explain saying, “I treat you as a friend,” she told him, “Yaar, ye dosti hai? Ye dhong mat karo yaar aap. Khatam ho gai aaj se ye dosti (Is this friendship? Please do not pretend, this is the end of this friendship).”

Also read: Sophie Turner joins Joe Jonas for their cheeky, nude mirror selfie

Prateek Sehajpal was then seen saying, “If this is how you talk, this is who you are. You are also dangerous to me then.” Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh tried to intervene but Neha Bhasin was upset with her as well and asked her to stay out of it. “You are both liars. I will walk out of this if you insist on talking to me. I feel so bad looking at your faces, it will be better I do not see your faces at all,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neha bhasin bigg boss

Related Stories

hollywood

Sophie Turner joins Joe Jonas for his cheeky, nude mirror selfie; fans thank her for it

PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 02:43 PM IST
bollywood

Mira Rajput reveals the first thing she does after waking up and it's oh-so-relatable

PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 02:36 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP