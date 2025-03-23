Netflix's Adolescence: Teen TV is changing again

Television has always been a reflection of the times. Audiences got to know and live with the characters they saw every week and this allowed them to see themselves in those characters. Teen TV, a genre geared to teenagers, is no exception. The depiction of teens on TV has ranged from wholesome (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) to edgy and realistic (Euphoria). Adolescence challenges archetypes, positioning itself alongside influential teen shows like Euphoria and My So-Called Life, marking a shift towards nuanced storytelling in contemporary television.

In the last week, everyone has been talking about the new show Adolescence. Much has been made of its immersive one-shot technique and its unflinching look at teen issues. But where does Adolescence fit in the larger pantheon of teen TV? Let’s break it down.

The 80s: An Idealised Teen Experience

In the 80s, shows like Saved by the Bell (1989) were mostly carefree portrayals of teenage life. Plot points were minor issues, focusing on bad grades, crushes, etc. and always wrapped up within the same episode. While entertaining, they rarely captured the complexities of real teenage life. Occasionally there would be a ‘very special episode’ which dealt with a serious social issue like addiction, racism, or child abuse, but any lessons were promptly forgotten by the next episode.

The 90s: Emotional Depth and Complex Characters

Cut to the 90s, when shows like My So-Called Life (1994) and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997) introduced complex character development and deeper emotional struggles. These characters began to have real emotional experiences dealing with identity, depression and family issues. Stories had sustained arcs across multiple episodes with lasting impact on the characters. These teens didn’t just experience these emotions, they were shaped by them.

The 2000s: Teen Drama goes into Overdrive

The 2000s saw the rise of dramas like The O.C. (2003) and Gossip Girl (2007) which introduced adult themes like infidelity and social status. Though these shows tended to be more glossy, they still explored issues like trauma, addiction, and grief, albeit in a glamourised, soapy style.

On the other hand, shows like Skins (2007) eschewed American glamour for British grit, depicting an unflinching look at drugs, teenage sex, and mental health. This heralded a new set of shows that were edgy and more realistic.

The 2010s: Breaking Boundaries

With the rise of a generation that grew up with the internet, the 2010s shifted the landscape with even more daring television for teens. Shows like 13 Reasons Why (2017) and Euphoria (2019) directly confronted issues like suicide and drug addiction with an unflinching intensity, at times making them difficult to watch. Meanwhile, shows like Sex Education (2019) deftly balanced humour with impactful storytelling - breaking stereotypes and showcasing inclusive storylines. On a larger level, the lines between film and TV began to blur as shows became more cinematic and visually striking.

Adolescence carves its own niche

This brings us to Adolescence which simultaneously builds on and challenges the trends from the past. Adolescence is authentic rather than sensationalised - with naturalistic dialogue and performance. Its muted palette uses natural lighting as opposed to the hyper-stylized Euphoria. Most importantly when it comes to story and characterisation, the show moves beyond the archetypes of the past showing us deeply flawed individuals existing in an imperfect world.

Adolescence also understands social media much better than any of its predecessors who frequently used it as a plot device. Instead, here social media is organically integrated into the storytelling, showing us how it shapes the identities and self-image of our protagonist and his friends.

What the Future Looks Like

The success of Adolescence signals a shift towards nuance, showing a preference for authenticity over spectacle. Every generation had its defining teen show - the one that captures what it’s really like to be young at that moment. Just like My So-Called Life, and Euphoria defined their times, Adolescence holds up a mirror to modern teenage life - and it’s always not a pretty picture.