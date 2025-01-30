Netflix's series slate 2025 unveiled: Squid Game S3, Stranger Things S5, Wednesday S2 and more scheduled

Netflix unveiled an exciting slate of new and returning series set to arrive in 2025 during its annual Next on Netflix event on Wednesday, streamed globally from Los Angeles. Among the most anticipated projects are Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday season 2, though neither has a confirmed premiere date as of yet. Netflix releases schedule for 2025 with numerous shows until lined up through August and beyond. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

While the streaming giant has shared an impressive lineup for February and teased several series expected through August, many of the highly anticipated releases still don’t have specific release dates.

Netflix shows with release dates announced

Among the long list of shows announced for the year 2025, there were few for which Netflix revealed specific release dates. Of these, the most anticipated series is the final season of Squid Game. The series is coming soon and the audiences had anticipated its release date scheduled for June 27, 2025, as reported by Deadline.

The month of June will also see the release of the next season of Ginny & Georgia. The show is scheduled to release on June 5. However, this is not it as Netflix has ensured entertainment for the viewers all through August. Following is a list of shows scheduled to be released in their respective months along with their release dates.

February

Apple Cider Vinegar – February 6

Sweet Magnolias S4 – February 6

Surviving Black Hawk Down – February 10

Cobra Kai S6 (Part 3) – February 13

Love is Blind S8 – February 14

American Murder: Gabby Petito – February 17

Court of Gold – February 18

Zero Day – February 20

The SAG Awards – February 23

Full Swing S3 – February 25

Running Point – February 27

March

With Love, Meghan – March 4

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black S1 Part 2 – March 6

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden – March 10

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney – March 12 (Weekly)

Temptation Island – March 12

Adolescence – March 13

The Residence – March 20

Survival of the Thickest S2 – March 27

April

Devil May Cry – April 3

You S5 (Final Season) – April 24

June

Ginny & Georgia S3 – June 5

Squid Game S3 – June 27

July

SAKAMOTO DAYS S1 Part 2

August

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

Netflix reveals unscripted shows for 2025

Among the unscripted series without confirmed release dates are an untitled Victoria Beckham documentary and an untitled SEC football series, both generating significant buzz. Netflix will also offer a range of gripping new documentaries, including Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, and American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden.

Fans can also look forward to the return of popular series like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Love on the Spectrum, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and Untold, all of which are expected to bring fresh stories and drama to the streaming platform soon, as reported by Deadline.

The entertainment lot soon to hit the streaming platform includes are as follows

North of North – Spring 2025

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Spring 2025

Big Mouth Season 8 (Final Season) – Spring/Summer 2025

Untitled SEC Football Series – Summer 2025

Long Story Short – Fall 2025

List of other shows scheduled to be released in 2025

A Man on the Inside Season 2

The Abandons

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

Battle Camp

The Beast in Me

BET

Black Mirror Season 7

Black Rabbit

Building the Band

Chef’s Table: Legends

Death by Lightning

Department Q

The Diplomat Season 3

Emily in Paris Season 5

Forever

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7

The Four Seasons

FUBAR Season 2

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 11

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

Haunted Hotel (formerly The Undervale)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3

Leanne

Love on the Spectrum Season 3

Million Dollar Secret

MONSTER Season 3

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

NFL Christmas Game Day

Nobody Wants This Season 2

Power Moves

Pulse

Ransom Canyon

The Sandman Season 2

The Seven Dials Mystery

Tyler Perry’s She the People

Sirens

Starting 5 Season 2

Stranger Things 5 (Final Season)

Tires Season 2

Too Much

Turning Point: Vietnam

Untamed

UNTOLD

Victoria Beckham Doc Series

The Vince Staples Show Season 2

The Waterfront

The Witcher

Wayward

Wednesday Season 2

Wolf King