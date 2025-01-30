Netflix's series slate 2025 unveiled: Squid Game S3, Stranger Things S5, Wednesday S2 and more scheduled
Netflix announced a lineup of shows set to be released in 2025. Highlights include Wednesday, Squid Game, Stranger Things and more.
Netflix unveiled an exciting slate of new and returning series set to arrive in 2025 during its annual Next on Netflix event on Wednesday, streamed globally from Los Angeles. Among the most anticipated projects are Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday season 2, though neither has a confirmed premiere date as of yet.
While the streaming giant has shared an impressive lineup for February and teased several series expected through August, many of the highly anticipated releases still don’t have specific release dates.
Netflix shows with release dates announced
Among the long list of shows announced for the year 2025, there were few for which Netflix revealed specific release dates. Of these, the most anticipated series is the final season of Squid Game. The series is coming soon and the audiences had anticipated its release date scheduled for June 27, 2025, as reported by Deadline.
The month of June will also see the release of the next season of Ginny & Georgia. The show is scheduled to release on June 5. However, this is not it as Netflix has ensured entertainment for the viewers all through August. Following is a list of shows scheduled to be released in their respective months along with their release dates.
February
Apple Cider Vinegar – February 6
Sweet Magnolias S4 – February 6
Surviving Black Hawk Down – February 10
Cobra Kai S6 (Part 3) – February 13
Love is Blind S8 – February 14
American Murder: Gabby Petito – February 17
Court of Gold – February 18
Zero Day – February 20
The SAG Awards – February 23
Full Swing S3 – February 25
Running Point – February 27
March
With Love, Meghan – March 4
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black S1 Part 2 – March 6
American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden – March 10
Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney – March 12 (Weekly)
Temptation Island – March 12
Adolescence – March 13
The Residence – March 20
Survival of the Thickest S2 – March 27
April
Devil May Cry – April 3
You S5 (Final Season) – April 24
June
Ginny & Georgia S3 – June 5
Squid Game S3 – June 27
July
SAKAMOTO DAYS S1 Part 2
August
Katrina: Come Hell and High Water
Netflix reveals unscripted shows for 2025
Among the unscripted series without confirmed release dates are an untitled Victoria Beckham documentary and an untitled SEC football series, both generating significant buzz. Netflix will also offer a range of gripping new documentaries, including Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, and American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden.
Fans can also look forward to the return of popular series like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Love on the Spectrum, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and Untold, all of which are expected to bring fresh stories and drama to the streaming platform soon, as reported by Deadline.
The entertainment lot soon to hit the streaming platform includes are as follows
North of North – Spring 2025
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Spring 2025
Big Mouth Season 8 (Final Season) – Spring/Summer 2025
Untitled SEC Football Series – Summer 2025
Long Story Short – Fall 2025
List of other shows scheduled to be released in 2025
A Man on the Inside Season 2
The Abandons
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
Battle Camp
The Beast in Me
BET
Black Mirror Season 7
Black Rabbit
Building the Band
Chef’s Table: Legends
Death by Lightning
Department Q
The Diplomat Season 3
Emily in Paris Season 5
Forever
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7
The Four Seasons
FUBAR Season 2
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 11
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer
Haunted Hotel (formerly The Undervale)
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3
Leanne
Love on the Spectrum Season 3
Million Dollar Secret
MONSTER Season 3
My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2
NFL Christmas Game Day
Nobody Wants This Season 2
Power Moves
Pulse
Ransom Canyon
The Sandman Season 2
The Seven Dials Mystery
Tyler Perry’s She the People
Sirens
Starting 5 Season 2
Stranger Things 5 (Final Season)
Tires Season 2
Too Much
Turning Point: Vietnam
Untamed
UNTOLD
Victoria Beckham Doc Series
The Vince Staples Show Season 2
The Waterfront
The Witcher
Wayward
Wednesday Season 2
Wolf King
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
