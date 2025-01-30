Squid Game season 3: Netflix confirms release date for final season after ‘accidental leak’

Squid Game season 3 release date: The much anticipated season 3 of Squid Game will stream on Netflix sooner than expected. Releasing a new poster, the OTT platform announced that the South Korean dystopian survival show will stream from June. (Also Read: Squid Game actor Wi Ha-jun reveals what he would do differently if he was part of the show as a player) Squid Game season 3 release date: Lee Jung-jae will return in the third season.

Squid Game season 3 release date

Netflix India released a new poster that shows a masked guard dressed in pink dragging a dead player dressed in the trademark green jump suit into a coffin decorated with a bow - a detail shown in season 2 of the show. Releasing it they wrote, “Press (circle emoji) for the final round. Watch Squid Game Season 3 on 27 June. #NextOnNetflix.” The floor is decorated with floral murals forming a circle.

Fans were both thrilled and skeptical to see the announcement, given that they had to wait 3 years from 2021 to watch the second season. One person commented, “You mean this June right?” Another wrote, “Hype mode activated.” One fan pointed out, “You guys leaked it way before,” referring to how Netflix accidentally leaked the release date before deleting a teaser. The poster has ‘prepare for the final game’ written on it, revealing that this will be the final season of the show.

About Squid Game

Squid Game follows Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun aka player 456 who finds himself unwittingly entering the games in season 1 in a bid to pay off debt. In season 2 which released last year, Lee enters the games willingly to take down the system but the Frontman, played by Lee Byung-hun, makes it difficult for him. The second season ends on a cliffhanger setting things up for the third season. Wi Ha-joon plays police officer Hwang Jun-ho, who has motives of his own to take down the game.