Squid Game actor Wi Ha-jun reveals what he would do differently if he was part of the show as a player

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 28, 2025 10:27 AM IST

Wi Ha-jun also spoke about Squid Game seasons two and three. The actor won the hearts of his fans in the web series.

Actor Wi Ha-jun, best known for playing Hwang Jun-ho in the Squid Game, shared what changes he would make if he starred in the South Korean web series as a player. He was seen as a police detective in the show. Speaking with India Today, Ha-jun also spoke about his love for the Hindi film industry. (Also Read | HT Exclusive | South Korean star Wi Ha-joon: 'I would love to star in a Bollywood movie')

Wi Ha-jun was loved by fans in Squid Game 1 and 2.
Wi Ha-jun was loved by fans in Squid Game 1 and 2.

Wi Ha-jun talks about Squid Game

The actor also shared what he would do differently, if he was part of Squid Game as a player. “In Squid Game, because of human cruelty, desire, and selfishness, there were participants who fought, killed each other, and eliminated others outside the game itself. If I were to participate, I would absolutely forbid those actions and ensure everything was done solely through the game. I would want everyone to focus only on playing the game,” he added.

Ha-jun on if BTS' V will be part of Squid Game S3

He also reacted to a question on rumours that BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, will be seen in Squid Game 3. The actor said he doesn’t know, but hopes it is true.

Wi Ha-jun reveals his love for Bollywood

Ha-jun said, “Yes, I would love to if I have the opportunity. I would especially love to be a part of a Bollywood action movie.”

This isn't the first time that Ha-jun has spoken about his love for Hindi films. Last year, speaking with Hindustan Times, he had said, "Indian content is getting a lot of attention in South Korea as well, so Bollywood comes to mind when we think of India. If I get an opportunity, I definitely want to participate in a Bollywood film."

About Wi Ha-jun's career

Ha-jun has also starred in several films such as Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018), Shark: The Beginning (2021) and Midnight (2021). He was part of television series including Something in the Rain (2018), Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019), 18 Again (2020), Bad and Crazy (2021), Little Women (2022), The Worst of Evil (2023), and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon (2024).

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
