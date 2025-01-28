Squid Game actor Wi Ha-jun reveals what he would do differently if he was part of the show as a player

Actor Wi Ha-jun, best known for playing Hwang Jun-ho in the Squid Game, shared what changes he would make if he starred in the South Korean web series as a player. He was seen as a police detective in the show. Speaking with India Today, Ha-jun also spoke about his love for the Hindi film industry. (Also Read | HT Exclusive | South Korean star Wi Ha-joon: 'I would love to star in a Bollywood movie') Wi Ha-jun was loved by fans in Squid Game 1 and 2.

Wi Ha-jun talks about Squid Game

The actor also shared what he would do differently, if he was part of Squid Game as a player. “In Squid Game, because of human cruelty, desire, and selfishness, there were participants who fought, killed each other, and eliminated others outside the game itself. If I were to participate, I would absolutely forbid those actions and ensure everything was done solely through the game. I would want everyone to focus only on playing the game,” he added.

Ha-jun on if BTS' V will be part of Squid Game S3

He also reacted to a question on rumours that BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, will be seen in Squid Game 3. The actor said he doesn’t know, but hopes it is true.

Wi Ha-jun reveals his love for Bollywood

Ha-jun said, “Yes, I would love to if I have the opportunity. I would especially love to be a part of a Bollywood action movie.”

This isn't the first time that Ha-jun has spoken about his love for Hindi films. Last year, speaking with Hindustan Times, he had said, "Indian content is getting a lot of attention in South Korea as well, so Bollywood comes to mind when we think of India. If I get an opportunity, I definitely want to participate in a Bollywood film."

About Wi Ha-jun's career

Ha-jun has also starred in several films such as Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018), Shark: The Beginning (2021) and Midnight (2021). He was part of television series including Something in the Rain (2018), Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019), 18 Again (2020), Bad and Crazy (2021), Little Women (2022), The Worst of Evil (2023), and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon (2024).