Never Have I Ever Season 4 trailer: Devi isn't ready to say goodbye in senior year. Watch

Netflix has released the trailer of the fourth and final season of the hit series Never Have I Ever. This time around, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), the awkward Indian-American Tamil girl, is a student of Sherman Oaks High in Los Angeles. She is in her senior year with her group of girlfriends, who feel that they have 'grown into being the poised, fearless women' they always wanted to be. Or so they imagine. (Also read: Shonda Rhimes responds to questions on sequel of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: 'I'm not ruling anything out')

Never Have I Ever will premiere on June 8 on Netflix.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer of the much-anticipated series begins with Devi and Ben after doing the deed, where she clearly wants to keep it like a one-night thing. Now that Devi is in her final year, she has much more important things to focus on, like getting into Princeton. But the past catches up soon enough as we get a glimpse of Paxton (Darren Barnet) entering the campus. As Devi prepares herself to deal with a final year of chaos at school with pals Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), she also realizes, "I am not ready to say goodbye yet." The last few seconds of the trailer also gives a possible glimpse of Devi attending her prom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the trailer and wrote in the comments. One said, "I'm so proud of show creators who know when to gracefully end a show and not stretch it for too long and make the plot awful." Another comment read, "It's so weird to think this is the last time we will witness Devi's craziness." "Big Fan Of This Series.. Really very excited but also sad cause this is the last season," wrote another. A comment also said, "Will miss devi and her crazy antics! So glad the show got a final season tho. Will be worth it."

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producers Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Lang serving as the showrunner. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner. Devi will also attend prom before her graduation. The final season of Never Have I Ever is touted to be the funniest and wittiest of all seasons and also equally heartwarming. It will premiere on Netflix on June 8, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.