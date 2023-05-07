Shonda Rhimes responds to questions on sequel of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: 'I'm not ruling anything out'

American TV screenwriter-author Shonda Rhimes talked about the possibility of the second season of the limited drama series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. It is a prequel spin-off of the fiction-romantic series Bridgerton. (Also Read | Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story review: India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest star in this royal romance that delivers) Shonda Rhimes and the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

According to Deadline, Shonda has informed EW about the second season, saying, "There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet. I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

"Although the story is almost complete, chances of another season cannot be ruled out," the screenwriter added.

The spinoff series revolves around the life of Queen Charlotte, who was the Queen of Great Britain and of Ireland as the wife of King George III. It features India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as young King George III.

Arsema Thomas is seen as young Agatha, Lady Danbury, Queen Charlotte's lady-in-waiting, Michelle Fairley as Augusta, Dowager Princess of Wales, King George's mother and others.

As per a report by Deadline, actor Arsena Thomas who plays the lead in the series narrated about her obsession with her character. Arsena said, “I never thought I could love like this until I had my own child. I feel like I gave birth, and Shonda Rhimes is her daddy. ”

"I am the mommy. It would be amazing to inhabit that space again. But also where we've left her off now, she's a good space. If that's the last time I get to be her, she's empowered and she's ready to walk on her own two feet. But if I do get a call for doing it again, I will take it," she also expressed that she will be too happy if a sequel is created. The Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story dropped on May 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON