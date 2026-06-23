Off Campus stars' Mika Abdalla-Josh Heuston alleged Paris photos put focus on Jake Short split as dating rumors swirl

Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston set off dating rumors when alleged photos of the duo emerged online. Fans think the couple are seeing each other as the alleged photos from Paris showed them cozying up.

Mika Abdalla, 26, plays Allie Hayes in Off Campus, and Josh Heuston, 29, portrays Justin Kohl. (Instagram/ jheuston, Instagram/mika.abdalla)

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To be sure, neither Heuston nor Abdalla have officially commented on the photos or confirmed the relationship. However, the excitement is palpable among fans who are clearly happing shipping the two together.

One wrote “breaking up with your toxic gross bf then flying to paris dating your incredibly hot costar, mika i love this for you.”

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{{^usCountry}} The two photos side by side appeared to show Abdalla and Heuston. Notably, their faces are not clearly visible in the alleged pictures as they're taken from the back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two photos side by side appeared to show Abdalla and Heuston. Notably, their faces are not clearly visible in the alleged pictures as they're taken from the back. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While Abdalla, 26, plays Allie Hayes in Off Campus, Heuston, 29, portrays Justin Kohl. The former was seen in a red ensemble which included slacks and a sleeveless top, which Abdalla paired with fur boots. Heuston kept it casual with a white tee shirt and black pants in the alleged photos. One photo appeared to show Heuston grabbing the back of Abdalla's head in an intimate moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Abdalla, 26, plays Allie Hayes in Off Campus, Heuston, 29, portrays Justin Kohl. The former was seen in a red ensemble which included slacks and a sleeveless top, which Abdalla paired with fur boots. Heuston kept it casual with a white tee shirt and black pants in the alleged photos. One photo appeared to show Heuston grabbing the back of Abdalla's head in an intimate moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These pictures were quickly circulated online drawing a variety of reactions from fans. “Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston spotted in Paris together,” a page on celebrity news noted. Another fan said “this insane hard launch.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These pictures were quickly circulated online drawing a variety of reactions from fans. “Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston spotted in Paris together,” a page on celebrity news noted. Another fan said “this insane hard launch.” {{/usCountry}}

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Heuston's most recent Instagram post is a series of images among which Abdalla features as well, but they don't confirm whether the two are dating. “Life aye,” Heuston wrote and the photos are allegedly from their time in Brazil.

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Abdalla's Instagram unfortunately holds no clues, with her latest post coming weeks back. If Abdalla and Heuston are dating, it would come on the heels of her calling off the engagement with Jake Short, who she'd dated for about four years.

Mika Abdalla-Jake Short relationship: What to know

Short, 29, had met Abdalla on the sets of 2022 Hulu teen comedy Sex Appeal, where they played love interests. In May 2025, Short's manager claimed in an Instagram post that the two were engaged.

"An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his fiance [sic] Mika Abdalla," Medavoy captioned a photo of the couple. “From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy. Here's to forever,” Brian Medavoy had written.

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However, on June 1, Abdalla's representative confirmed to US Weekly that the two had called off their engagement. “Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect,” the publication reported the rep say.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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