Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / On Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar calls out ‘sexist’ Raqesh Bapat: ‘I have had men tell me, I am not man enough’
web series

On Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar calls out ‘sexist’ Raqesh Bapat: ‘I have had men tell me, I am not man enough’

Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar called Raqesh Bapat ‘sexist’ for saying that men were physically stronger than women.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 10:20 AM IST
While Karan Johar called Raqesh Bapat ‘sexist’ for a comment he made earlier in the week, Shamita Shetty defended him and said that it may have come out wrong.

Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar gave Raqesh Bapat a piece of his mind during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Karan objected to Raqesh’s opinion that Pratik Sehajpal should be given a disadvantage during the immunity task because men are physically ‘stronger’ than women.

“Let me tell you, my dear, if push comes to shove and I hope it never does, Shamita (Shetty) can kick your a** and Neha (Bhasin) can kick your a**. And Divya (Agarwal) can kick everybody’s a**,” Karan told Raqesh, calling his remark ‘sexist’.

Karan reminded Raqesh that they were ‘living in a woke world’ where saying such things was unacceptable and asked him to reflect on his comment. “I do reflect on it and my intention was not that, honestly. I live in a house full of women, I know what it is, what strength is and where it comes from,” he replied.

Shamita said that she did not agree with what Raqesh said, which is why ‘there was a silence’ from her at first. “But I understand maybe inka intention kuch aur tha. Galat tareeke se nikla inke mooh se (maybe his intention was something else and it came out wrong),” she said, defending him.

RELATED STORIES

Also see | Bigg Boss OTT: Kamya Punjabi says Raqesh Bapat is not the right man for Shamita Shetty, here's why

Karan said that he did not want to be a part of ‘cancel culture’. “I have had men tell me, ‘Oh, you are not man enough’, and I want to tell you that these things are hurtful. As hurtful to a man as it is to a woman. But I don’t want to cancel those who say it,” he said, adding that doing so would not teach the person a lesson. He told Raqesh that he wanted him to learn something from this.

Moose Jattana was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday. The contestants remaining on the show are Raqesh, Shamita, Neha, Divya, Pratik and Nishant Bhat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss ott raqesh bapat karan johar shamita shetty
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Najwa Nimri aka Money Heist’s Inspector Sierra: For me, India means explosion of colours

Bigg Boss OTT fame Akshara Singh says ex attempted acid attack on her

Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh wants Shamita to support him as well

Fans notice Shamita's outfit inside Bigg Boss house match Shilpa, Samisha's
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP