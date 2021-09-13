On Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar calls out ‘sexist’ Raqesh Bapat: ‘I have had men tell me, I am not man enough’

Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar gave Raqesh Bapat a piece of his mind during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Karan objected to Raqesh’s opinion that Pratik Sehajpal should be given a disadvantage during the immunity task because men are physically ‘stronger’ than women.

“Let me tell you, my dear, if push comes to shove and I hope it never does, Shamita (Shetty) can kick your a** and Neha (Bhasin) can kick your a**. And Divya (Agarwal) can kick everybody’s a**,” Karan told Raqesh, calling his remark ‘sexist’.

Karan reminded Raqesh that they were ‘living in a woke world’ where saying such things was unacceptable and asked him to reflect on his comment. “I do reflect on it and my intention was not that, honestly. I live in a house full of women, I know what it is, what strength is and where it comes from,” he replied.

Shamita said that she did not agree with what Raqesh said, which is why ‘there was a silence’ from her at first. “But I understand maybe inka intention kuch aur tha. Galat tareeke se nikla inke mooh se (maybe his intention was something else and it came out wrong),” she said, defending him.

Karan said that he did not want to be a part of ‘cancel culture’. “I have had men tell me, ‘Oh, you are not man enough’, and I want to tell you that these things are hurtful. As hurtful to a man as it is to a woman. But I don’t want to cancel those who say it,” he said, adding that doing so would not teach the person a lesson. He told Raqesh that he wanted him to learn something from this.

Moose Jattana was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday. The contestants remaining on the show are Raqesh, Shamita, Neha, Divya, Pratik and Nishant Bhat.